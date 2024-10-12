Open in App
    Say Boo to the Flu on Thursday

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    

    

    ASHLAND, Ky. — UK King’s Daughters Pediatrics will host a Say Boo to the Flu event 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at its Cedar Knoll office, 10650 U.S. 60.
    Health services will be available including flu vaccines for the family from age 6 months along with health education. The site will host a trunk-or-treat event and participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
    “Protection from the flu is important for everyone, especially children,” said Kayla Murphy, director of pediatric practices at King’s Daughters. “This is a wonderful opportunity to have some fun and prepare the whole family for flu season.”
    A parent/guardian must be present to consent for vaccination for those under 18. Flu vaccination cost will be billed to insurance. Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurances cover the vaccination at 100%.
    Children under 5 — especially those younger than 2 — are at high risk of getting very sick from the seasonal flu. Vaccination offers children the best protection against the flu and its serious, sometimes life-threatening complications.
    To get the highest level of protection, children who have not previously had a flu shot need two. The first should be administered at six months of age. The second shot should be given four to six weeks later.

    ya ok
    18h ago
    I wouldn't trust this hospital with my dog
