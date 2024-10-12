Open in App
    New season, new conductor: Portsmouth Wind Symphony returns for 32nd season on Monday

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRvbB_0w4Ar15f00

    Staff report

    With three decades under its belt, the Portsmouth Wind Symphony kicks off its new season on Monday night with a concert called “Echoes of Heritage: A Musical Journey Through Time and Culture.”
    The show will also introduce the symphony’s conductor and music director, John Eckstine. He is also the director of bands at the University of Rio Grande.
    “We’re excited to welcome Mr. Eckstine and looking forward to working toward reaching an even higher level of musicianship with John at the podium,” said PWS President and French horn player Trent Williams. “It should be another exciting season that you won’t want to miss.”
    Originally conceived as the Portsmouth Community Orchestra in 1993 playing popular crowd favorites, the PWS’s overall mission is to present diverse and accessible programs that would minimize some of the traditional barriers to participation in the arts.
    Their primary objective has always been to nurture artistic appreciation, particularly for classical music, in a community that is geographically isolated, economically disadvantaged and culturally underserved.
    In the past, the PWS drew heavily from the community of musicians in the area to form the orchestra, which has given it a unique local character.
    The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
    Tickets are available at the McKinley Box Office before the concert and are $10 for adults with free admission for children 12 and under.

    The post New season, new conductor: Portsmouth Wind Symphony returns for 32nd season on Monday appeared first on The Tribune .

