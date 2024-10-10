Open in App
    • The Ironton Tribune

    Museum to have Harvest Festival this Saturday

    By Terry Hapney,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450E6l_0w1NuZfP00

    By Terry L. Hapney, Jr.
    The Ironton Tribune

    Antique farm equipment and tools—along with beans and cornbread—headline the annual Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society at 506 South 6th St. in Ironton.
    Sue Lunsford of the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society said the event has “been going on for years.”
    “We block off the side road and have farm equipment, mostly antiques,” she said.
    Another special feature is the Conestoga Wagon that came across the Cumberland Gap. According to research out of Miami University in Ohio, European settlers used the Conestoga Wagon as far back as the early 18th century. The Miami University research shows “it could carry heavy loads and whole families through difficult terrain, and was used so commonly that it was symbolic not only of the American pioneers but the immigrant groups who used them.”
    “We have the Conestoga Wagon for the museum,” Lunsford said. “It’s on a trailer. We will bring it up there.”
    The wagon, which came across the Appalachian Mountains in 1840 through the Cumberland Gap, according to Lunsford, was on its way out west.
    “The people in it settled in Ashland, Ky.,” Lunsford said. “The wagon was in storage for several decades, but it was finally sold to the Museum.”
    Lunsford said Museum volunteers will serve beans, cornbread, fried potatoes and a drink for $5. Dessert is $1. The museum is open during the event for those who attend to take tours.
    “Tours are free,” Lunsford said.
    Docents are available during the event to explain the contents of the museum.
    “Kay Rader is our historian,” Lunsford said. “She’s fantastic.”
    Lunsford explained that the Museum and Historical Society has a book that interested community members can study for several hours to become a docent.
    “Docents explain each room to you and what’s in it,” she said. “We have a desk from the founder of Ironton, John Campbell.”
    The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society’s mission is to preserve Lawrence County’s history. Standard hours are 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 740-532-1222 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.

    The post Museum to have Harvest Festival this Saturday appeared first on The Tribune .

