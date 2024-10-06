Radio silence: J.B. Miller’s 46-year radio career ends with lunchtime call

By Terry L. Hapney, Jr.

An Ironton native’s voice that was heard up and down the radio dial for nearly half-a-century was silenced on Sept. 18 for “financial reasons,” according to the radio personality.

“I saw a study not very long ago,” J.B. Miller said. “Many people are afraid to use their vacation from work for fear of losing their job.”

Miller, who was the morning air personality on WXBW radio station—better known as “Big Buck Country 101.5” in Huntington, part Kindred Communications, was on vacation in Tennessee. He was eating lunch when he received a mid-week phone call from the WXBW program director telling him his services were “no longer needed.”

“Rather than waiting until I return…,” Miller said.

Miller said while he appreciated the opportunity to continue to work in an industry he loves for 46 years, the last 13 of which were at WXBW, he feels “the ending leaves a lot to be desired.”

“You asked me to come there, and I gave you 13 years of punctuality and good radio; then you have the program director call me in the middle of a week while on vacation—I just don’t think is very professional,” Miller said.

The reason given for terminating Miller’s employment: “Your services are no longer needed; it’s a financial thing.”

“And I’m a part-timer,” Miller said.

Miller’s response to the phone call: “You’ve got to be kidding me!?!”

Miller said 13 years ago Mike Kirtner, owner and operator of Kindred Communications radio stations, reached out to Miller to find out if he had an interest in doing the morning show on Big Buck Country 101.5.

“I was working for Habitat for Humanity,” Miller said. “I told him I would not be interested in full-time radio work. He said we can work something out allowing you to do both. It was a novel idea.”

Many broadcasters are doing that now, according to Miller.

“The state of the industry isn’t what it was when I started in the 1970s,” he said.

Miller’s arrangement allowed him to continue in the industry he loves while giving the company he worked for a recognizable air talent for a fraction of the cost—no benefits and part-time compensation. In fact, Miller said he took the part-time salary Kirtner offered him and received no raise in 13 years.

“I got to stay in it and enjoy it,” he said.

The radio landscape, Miller said, has changed.

“Those great broadcasters who do remain, and there are a few, work other jobs to keep themselves financially afloat,” he said. “What does that say about the radio industry?”

Miller said having known Kirtner for decades, they should have had a meeting.

“He could’ve said, ‘This really isn’t working out. What do you think about doing a final show?’ There was a broadcaster in Charleston who ended his career, and his company made a big deal out of it. Probably sold it and probably made money.”

Regardless of the circumstances, Miller says he is happy he spent 46 years working in radio. He says he will not say he is finished working in the industry.

Miller’s decades in radio include stops at 930 WGNT; 800 WKEE; 930 WGNT (again) and 93.7 WAMX; 55 WKRC in Cincinnati hosting a talk show called “Desperate and Dateless,” for which he gained national recognition; WODJ in Grand Rapids, Michigan (the number-one oldies station in America at the time); 103.3 WTCR (the number-one country station in America at the time); 100.5 WKEE; 97.9 WMGA; and 101.5 WXBW (Big Buck Country 101.5). He also voice-tracked shows on other Kindred Communications stations.

Miller’s radio work includes taking caravans of listeners to the Red Lobster and Cracker Barrel headquarters, encouraging both companies to bring locations to the Tri-State area, which of course they did. He went to Atlanta and brought back all the props from the “We Are Marshall” movie to sell for charity.

“I loved doing those things,” he said. “It gave me an opportunity to meet people. They don’t remember you because you played a record. They remember you because you jumped out of a plane or brought a restaurant to downtown. I’ve always enjoyed that—making friends.”

There is some social media activity from listeners wondering where Miller went. As of Thursday (10/3), there are still elements of Miller’s likeness on the Big Buck Country 101.5 website—including the “Miller in the Morning with J.B. & T” name, Miller’s photo and his bio. That is more than two weeks after Miller received the phone call saying his services were no longer needed.

Mike Kirtner, owner of Kindred Communications, said he took a change of direction for the Big Buck morning show.

“The show will feature more in-studio guests as well as live interaction with its audience,” he said. “Teresa Lawrence, ‘T,’ has been promoted to the anchor chair. She has served as co-hostess for several years.”

Kirtner said that the station was “limited with guests due to timing conflicts with the show’s” previous talent”—Miller.

“I believe the audience will enjoy the change that has been put into place,” he said.

Kirtner said Kindred Communications is working to continue with Miller in an on-air capacity in the future.

“He’s a good man and an excellent talent,” Kirtner said. “His new role could be exciting as well. This is a work in progress. However, Kindred is hoping for a continuance.”

To date, Miller said no such arrangement is in place.

“I’m happy with the last 13 years,” Miller said. “Most people I work with are great people I’ve worked with before. That’s how the business works. I just don’t think it should have ended that way.”

