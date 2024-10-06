Open in App
    • The Ironton Tribune

    Getting spooky at the Museum of Radio and Technology

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RspKT_0vwEYPQL00

    Staff report

    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Museum of Radio and Technology will have its second annual “Night at the Museum” Trick or Treat Extravaganza at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.
    The event, sponsored by Spectral Research and Investigations of Huntington, is a relatively new addition to the community’s Halloween season.
    “It gives the community an opportunity to get together in a unique, historic location for the holiday season.” said Brian Clary, founder of SRI.
    He began planning for a Trick or Treat event two years ago as an opportunity to celebrate the season, but also to bring visitors to the Museum of Radio and Technology.
    “With the notoriously unreliable weather of an Appalachian fall, we wanted to hold an indoor event that maintains that door-to-door tradition, while providing other events as well,” he said. “The plan is for games, crafts, and even a display of vintage video games provided by the Museum of Radio and Technology! Additionally, the SRI Team plans to hold a contest for the best costume!”
    Clary said that last year’s event drew 240 people to the museum
    “We are hoping for an even larger number and have already started stockpiling candy and activities as well!” he said. “Additionally, this year’s festivities will include our friends from the Haunted Majestic, perhaps with King Majestic in tow, and our friends from Pale Horse Emporium. We hope to have a much larger crowd and more activities for everyone to enjoy!”
    The SRI team will open the doors to the Museum of Radio and Technology at 6 p.m. and the event will carry through 9 p.m.
    There is no cost of admission to this event.
    The Museum of Radio and Technology is located at 1640 Florence Ave., Huntington, West Virginia.

