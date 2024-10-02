Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Ironton Tribune

    SBA to help businesses affected by drought

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zVI9_0vrFzklP00

    Staff report

    ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available in Ohio for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses from drought that began on Sept. 10.
    The declaration includes the primary counties of Lawrence and Licking, and the adjacent counties of Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Gallia, Jackson, Knox, Muskingum, Perry and Scioto in Ohio; Boyd and Greenup in Kentucky; and Cabell and Wayne in West Virginia.
    “Working capital loans from the SBA are essential to eligible small businesses when the Secretary of Agriculture declares a disaster due to farmers’ crop losses,” said Francisco Sánchez, Jr., associate administrator for the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience. “These loans help sustain rural economies when a disaster occurs.”
    Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. Apart from aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, and ranchers. Nurseries are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans for losses caused by drought conditions.
    The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4% for small businesses and 3.25% for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due, until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement.
    The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.
    Eligibility is based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.
    For information and to apply online visit SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
    Submit completed loan applications to SBA no later than May 16, 2025.

    The post SBA to help businesses affected by drought appeared first on The Tribune .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile13 hours ago
    Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in $250 Million COVID-19 Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy