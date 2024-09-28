Open in App
    The Ironton Tribune

    Columbia Gas Volunteer of the Year donates to Chesapeake food pantry

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAruP_0vmtr3nQ00

    Staff report

    CHESAPEAKE — Glen Dale Chapman was recently named as Columbia Gas of Ohio’s Volunteer of the Year and as part of that honor, he got a $5,000 check to donate to the charity of his choice.
    The field operations leader chose the Community Mission Outreach (CMO), which has provided food to needy families in the eastern part of Lawrence County for the past 39 years.
    And according to one CMO volunteer, the funds are much needed as they have seen an increased need in the past year.
    “Our numbers have increased to over three hundred and thirty-five families that include seven hundred and fifty-one individuals each month,” says Dannie Newman, financial secretary. “These numbers have caused a need for more funding.”
    Chapman does a lot of volunteer work in the community including being a youth mentor, coach and educator to Chesapeake students, giving natural gas safety demonstrations at local elementary schools and preparing high school seniors for their future careers, all of which Columbia Gas of Ohio said makes him an ideal Volunteer of the Year award winner.
    “We wish to thank Glen Dale and Columbia Gas for helping us to feed hungry families in Lawrence County,” Newman said.
    The company said it is proud to support organizations like Community Mission Outreach through outstanding employees like Chapman.
    Community Mission Outreach was established by local churches in 1986 to provide needy families in eastern Lawrence County with food, clothing, care items and access to additional resources.

    Columbia Gas Volunteer of the Year donates to Chesapeake food pantry

