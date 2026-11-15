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Rapist Russell Brand has been moved to a new prison days after he was jailed for rape and sexual assaults.

The 51-year-old comedian was jailed this week after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career.

According to The Sun on Sunday, he was moved out of HMP Wandsworth and transported to category C prison HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on Friday.

The prison offers a large variety of extra-curricular activities for its inmates, including yoga, choir and indoor bowls.

HMP Littlehey also hosts an inter-wing football league.

HMP Littlehey offers a large variety of extra-curricular activities for its inmates, including yoga, choir and indoor bowls (PA)

The Sun says concerns for Brand’s safety and him being deemed a low escape risk could have prompted the move.

According to the paper, his new confines consist of a single-person cell on the prison’s E Wing and he has yet to make contact with any of the other 1,200-odd inmates housed at the facility.

Brand was sentenced to a 10-and-a-half-year prison term on Monday afternoon.

He is expected to serve two-thirds of his prison sentence before being released on licence. Brand will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Russell Brand has since been accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by six more women, according to a report.

The new claims, published as part of an investigation by The Times and the Sunday Times, include allegations from one woman who claimed Brand had sex with her without her consent, then apologised.

Russell Brand this week began a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence for raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others (PA Wire)

The Times reported that the woman, who said she had an on-off relationship with Brand in the late 2000s after a professional meeting at his London home, said the comedian continued having sex with her despite her saying “No, stop”.

After the alleged incident, the woman said Brand apologised to her in person and by text message.

Another woman who encountered Brand when she was queuing to meet him with a friend in 2007 aged 19 says she told him during sex “It’s painful”.

She alleged Brand would not stop, adding: “And then it gets worse and it’s really painful. And I say ‘stop’ and he doesn’t stop.”

The woman claimed Brand said afterwards: “Tonight was consensual. Nobody did anything they didn’t want to do.”

The new allegations could not be reported until the criminal case against Brand was over to avoid prejudicing proceedings, but all of the women spoke to reporters before hearing the allegations in the trial.