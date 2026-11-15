Blume Summer Camp is a three-day event that will be held next August Blume Summer Camp

A new family-friendly festival is coming to Leicestershire by the creator of Croatia’s Hideout Festival.

Blume Summer Camp, a three-day event, is a “celebration of music, food, nature and adventure, designed as much for parents as their children”.

From 6 to 8 August 2027, Stapleford Estate on the borders of Leicestershire and Rutland will host families for a weekend of electronic music, Balearic sounds, folk and jazz.

The festival has been created by husband-and-wife, Dan Blackledge, founder of Hideout Festival in Croatia, and singer Molly Blackledge, who represented the UK at Eurovision in 2014.

On the line-up so far are DJs including Erol Alkan, Luke Una, Jamz Supernova and Auntie Flo.

According to Blume: “Expect morning coffee raves in the woods, DJs before dinner and folk around the fire, with headliners on early so parents still get the tunes and enjoy the morning after.

“Three music spaces will include a listening lounge for vinyl and intimate performances, while Auntie Flo brings his Plants Can Dance project, turning signals from plants into music.”

Aside from the music, fire-cooked feasts by plant-based chef Gaz Oakley, a wellness and movement space, breathwork sessions, wood-fired saunas, cold plunges and hot tubs are all on the festival itinerary.

Families can also get involved with foraging, bushcraft, birdwatching and gardening, with den building, fire skills and marshmallow roasting at Base Camp.

Early-bird tickets go on sale on 17 November, with weekend tickets from £210 for adults, £126 for teenagers and £84 for children. Under-fours go free.

Weekend tickets include general camping with pre-pitched boutique bell tents and campervan options.

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