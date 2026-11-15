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Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood slammed professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin for “taking the mick” with “illegal lifts” of his celebrity partner Dani Dyer.

The pair took to the ballroom floor on Saturday (14 November) for a Paso Doble to Everybody Wants to Rule the World.

Following the performance, judge Craig Revel Horwood appeared unimpressed by the choreography, saying it was “littered with illegal lifts.”

He added: “You're taking the mick with four massive lifts in that. One foot should remain on the floor at all times.”

Despite this, he went on to say that the couple did a “fantastic, fantastic job”.