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England travel to Spain for the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League with the goal of topping the A3 table and forcing the world champions into second place.

The winner of this Nations League tie will finish top of the group with Spain currently sitting first after a perfect run of five wins from five. Luis de le Fuente’s team defeated England 3-2 in a blockbuster clash back in September at Wembley. Lamine Yamal had put the visitors ahead before Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane wrestled back the advantage only for Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal to clinch the win.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have won each of their four games since including two impressive victories over Croatia to leave them in contention to win the group. Tuchel has openly stated that is the aim for this international break and England can prove their credentials as a major competitior to win the Nations League title should they overcome Spain.

However, Spain are on a 42-match unbeaten run since a 1-0 loss to Colombia in March 2024 and will be difficult to defeat with the backing of a home crowd.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Spain v England?

Spain host England in the final group fixture of the Nations League at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday 15 November, with kick-off at 7.45pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Confirmed line-ups

Spain XI: Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Ruiz, Merino; Yamal, Baena, Oyarzabal

England XI: Trafford; White, Konsa, Quansah, Hall; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane