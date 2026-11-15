The custom Airbus A321neo-LR is operated by Titan Airways Limited Four Seasons

Four Seasons has revealed a new $238,000 (£180,000) around-the-world private jet experience taking off in 2028, complete with exclusive access to Hampton Court Palace.

“Coastlines & Culture”, a 23-day journey from the US to the UK, is due to depart on 6 May 2028.

From San Francisco, passengers will cross the Pacific to Seoul to visit the Jingwansa Temple before stops in Hangzhou, China, and a day trip to discover the history of Shanghai.

In Sri Lanka, guests will visit a private cinnamon estate “tracing Ceylon cinnamon from harvest to quill and oil”.

Then it’s on to Swahili heritage in Zanzibar and the Red Sea in Sharm El Sheikh for a private yacht charter.

This is followed by a stay at the storied Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat and a privately chartered yacht excursion to Cannes, then a flight across the Channel for a final stop in Hampshire, England.

Here passengers can enjoy the English countryside with a “closer look at Britain's royal history, including exclusive access to Hampton Court Palace”.

The private jet tour will feature famous Four Seasons properties including Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh and Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire.

The custom Airbus A321neo-LR operated by Titan Airways Limited is configured to hold just 48 travellers.

Itineraries for four other departures in 2027 include stops in the Great Barrier Reef, the pyramids of Giza, Seychelles, Galapagos Islands and African savannah.

Each journey features a dedicated “journey team”, which includes a concierge, executive chef and journey physician.

Marc Speichert, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for the Four Seasons, said: “Curating a new private jet itinerary requires immense thought and care. We consider not only where we take our guests, but how we pair destinations to bring different parts of the world together into one seamless and memorable journey.

“With Coastlines & Culture, we're able to bring together destinations rarely experienced within a single journey, creating moments of awe and discovery, and opening the door to experiences guests may never have imagined possible, all grounded in the genuine care and thoughtful service that define Four Seasons.”

Read more: Inside Four Seasons’ second luxury yacht – with suites from £17,000