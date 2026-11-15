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Japanese police have arrested a US Air Force captain on suspicion of drink-driving on the island of Okinawa, the second American service member held on that suspicion since the US military imposed alcohol restrictions there after a murder case in October.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Saturday at about 3.09am local time (6.09pm GMT on Friday) while driving on a road in Okinawa City, a spokesman for Okinawa prefectural police said.

He was stationed at Kadena Air Base on the island, Kyodo News reported.

Police arrested him on the spot near an entertainment district, and his blood alcohol level was about three times the legal limit, according to police, The Japan News reported. He told police that he believed his level was below the legal limit and that he thought he would be fine to drive because his home was nearby.

"It is not clear if he violated the curfew," the spokesman said, referring to the restrictions imposed by US officials.

The arrest came a week after Tokyo and Washington agreed to measures aimed at preventing crimes by US service members on Okinawa, following a murder allegedly involving an American Marine that triggered outrage.

In October, a 20-year-old Marine was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in a hotel room in Naha, on Okinawa, and stealing her belongings. US forces in Okinawa prefecture then banned all service members from leaving their bases and from drinking alcohol, both on and off base, between 7 and 9 October.

The US military designated the following 30 days as a period of reflection and barred personnel from leaving between midnight and 5am. Another Marine was arrested on 31 October on suspicion of drink-driving.

US officials said last week they would extend the curfew for lower-ranking service members through 7 December, and ban all service members from drinking alcohol outside their homes between midnight and 5am.

The US military has about 54,000 personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa, and crimes committed by its members have long strained relations between the two close security allies.