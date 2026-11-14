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Yellow cold health alerts have been issued for large parts of the UK as temperatures drop below -6C in parts of the country.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an alert for the North West of England, North East of England and Yorkshire from 9pm on Sunday until Thursday.

It is the second cold health alert this autumn after a warning in the North West and West Midlands regions came into force on Thursday.

Britons have suffered through two freezing nights, with many parts of the UK experiencing the coldest night this autumn, the Met Office said.

Paul Coleman, Consultant in Public Health at UKHSA, said: “This is the latest cold-health alert of the season, and we can expect more as we move further into winter. Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.

Cold heart alerts are coming into force on Sunday night (UKHSA)

“We’re also reminding people to take simple steps to stay warm and look after their health. If you can, try to heat the rooms you spend most of your time in, such as your living room or bedroom, and dress warmly to help you stay safe and well during colder weather.”

The UKHSA said the low temperatures could result in an increased use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increased risk to health for those with pre-existing health conditions or over 65.

Following a widespread frost on Friday, temperatures are expected to drop again overnight and into Sunday, and possibly fall below 0C in some areas.

Throughout the day on Saturday, temperatures could reach the low teens in southern parts of England, where dry and sunny conditions are forecast.

Showers are expected in the far northwest of England, with quite heavy bursts forecast in northern Scotland.

The Met Office said rain, sleet and hill snow was possible on Sunday (AFP/Getty)

Spells of rain, sleet and some hill snow are possible on Sunday, and temperatures could drop sharply at night when the cold health alert come into force.

Deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates said: “On Sunday, low pressure will bring rain or showers to many areas. Precipitation will be most persistent across northern Scotland, where there is an increasing chance of snow developing later in the day.

“This will mainly fall over high ground, where accumulations are likely, but some snow could fall to lower levels too. Ice may also become a hazard.”

The weather agency said a changeable and often rather unsettled period is most likely for the rest of November, with further areas of low pressure moving in from the Atlantic.

Next month, low pressure is expected to become slow-moving to the west, then south of the UK, whilst pressure builds to the north of the country.