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Ciryl Gane retained the UFC heavyweight title in a chaotic brawl with Josh Hokit on Saturday, outpointing the divisive American in New York City.

Gane secured three scorecards of 48-47 at Madison Square Garden, handing Hokit his first defeat, though there were times when the fight looked like it might go the other way.

The two heavyweights brawled back and forth for 25 minutes, with both men landing at will at certain points, but Gane – who had looked out on his feet at times – ultimately kept his composure to get over the line.

Ciryl Gane (left) during his win over Josh Hokit (Getty)

With that, he made a successful first defence of the undisputed belt, which he was given in September when Tom Aspinall gave up the regular title. At that time, Gane was interim champion, while Aspinall is still sidelined with an eye injury – which was caused by Gane, no less.

Gane’s numerous eye pokes on Aspinall in their fight, 13 months ago, forced a no-contest on that occasion, but the Frenchman got away with one on Saturday. In the first round, Hokit complained to Marc Goddard, but the referee dismissed the American’s calls; a replay then confirmed that Gane had poked the 29-year-old in the eye.

Still, Hokit fought on impressively and even slammed Gane to the mat in a memorable moment in round one, though the effectiveness of the American’s grappling and striking dissipated in the later rounds. Meanwhile, Gane, 36, mixed in uppercuts well, walked Hokit onto jabs, and worked the body when needed.

Whoever had won, the MMA world would have been torn. Gane is not especially liked, due to his fouls on Aspinall and allegedly illegal strikes against Alex Pereira in June, when Gane scored a stoppage win at the White House to collect the interim belt. However, Hokit’s WWE-style character also ruffles feathers, and he also drew criticism at the White House, labelling Michelle Obama a “man” after stopping Derrick Lewis.

Gane after beating Hokit (Getty)

In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison defeated Amanda Nunes in arguably the biggest fight in women’s MMA history, retaining her bantamweight title in the process.

Nunes, one of just four UFC dual-weight champions, was emerging from retirement after three years out of the cage, and she started promisingly against Harrison. Harrison was seemingly struggling with the power of Nunes’s punches, but the Brazilian’s ill-advised decision to grapple with her former teammate – a two-time Olympic judo champion – cost her.

After struggling in the opening phases of round one, Harrison was able to control Nunes on the mat late in the frame, landing numerous punches and elbows. Round two brought a sense of deja vu, with Harrison pouring on similar strikes from a crucifix position.

Kayla Harrison submitted Amanda Nunes in round four (Reuters)

And even when Nunes, 38, rallied in round three, surprisingly managing to outgrapple Harrison for a decent spell, the round ended with the American on top and cutting Nunes with vicious elbows.

Then, in round four, Harrison caught a kick and chased Nunes to the mat, where she swiftly locked in a rear naked choke. Nunes instantly tapped as Harrison, 36, retained her belt in emphatic fashion.