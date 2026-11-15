Underdog winner: M John Harrison scooped the Booker Prize despite being seen as the rank outsider in the race David Parry

Just before the winner of this year’s Booker Prize winner was announced at Monday night’s lavish Old Billingsgate ceremony, I stepped away from my table to the reception area just outside. There I saw M John Harrison and his partner Cath Phillips standing before a giant blown up picture of his shortlisted book, The End of Everything, sharing a quiet moment away from the glamorous literary din. He had no idea that his life was about to change.

When Harrison walked up to accept the biggest and most prestigious award in fiction minutes later, he quipped, “I feel like a real writer at last – totally lacking in confidence.”

At 81, he is the oldest ever winner, with a writing career spanning back to the 1960s; perhaps because of the uncategorisable nature of his fiction, which has sometimes blended elements of sci-fi and fantasy, he’d been deemed the rank outsider. Harrison himself admits to me that he “didn’t feel he had a dog in the fight”. When his name was read out, he clapped his hand to his mouth in genuine shock as those on his table leapt up in jubilation. “For the next few minutes, I felt as if I was stumbling about on the stage,” he says. “At that point, it’s not sunk in – you’re disassociated. It’s something that happened, it didn’t quite happen to somebody else, but you’re not there.”

We’re talking two days later, and it’s sinking in. After barely sleeping on the night of the ceremony, he’s been on a continuous victory lap of press interviews and appearances; Thursday’s diary includes an appointment with the Queen. Normally he’s in his study in Shropshire writing – or, as he says, “trying to write and not succeeding”. Sitting before me today in a lumberjack shirt with his distinctly neat white beard and ponytail, Harrison is a humble, unassuming figure. When he spoke at the ceremony’s podium, the microphones loomed over his head, so diminutive is his stature. His victory, though, has caused a gigantic ripple in the book world.

The End of Everything is a haunting and divisive book. This “post-disaster novel” offers a vision of a near-future where planes have fallen out of the sky, shop tills are no longer manned, and “scavengers” like Phillip Tennent scour the Kentish coastline for so-called “artefacts” – strange, shape-shifting creatures that can be sold on a kind of black market, for reasons that remain unclear. A mysterious alien force called the iGhetti has caused a catastrophe that no one quite understands. It’s a world where some quotidian human instincts remain – there are still children’s birthday parties – but some of the rules are very different.

When Marnie wakes up to find a 14-year-old boy urinating on her, she slices his femoral artery and leaves him to bleed out, before heading down the street to talk to his father. “They sorted things out between them, and the father sent someone to lever his dead son out of her extension roof,” we are told.

M John Harrison reacts to being named the winner of the 2026 Booker Prize (David Parry)

Alongside the National Year of Reading campaign, there’s been a bold, boisterous energy to the Booker this year, with the judging panel seeming to take their responsibility almost as a crusade. They selected a highly readable and unusually accessible shortlist that included previous winners Marlon James and Douglas Stuart alongside Rebecca Perry’s brilliant debut May We Feed the King, Elizabeth Strout’s state of Trumpian America novel The Things We Never Say and Luke Kennard’s surreal comedy Black Bag. Beard told journalists off for describing the shortlist as about the “crisis of masculinity” (“masculinity’s got a habit of being in crisis,” she joked from the stage) and put forward the case for the winning choice with infectious, punkish spirit.

Having already sold 13,298 copies since its June publication, The End of Everything is set for a whopping new print run of 108,000 to meet the inevitable post-Booker demand, a boost to the £50,000 winner’s cheque that Harrison will receive. (While AS Byatt once famously said she’d use Booker winnings on a swimming pool for her house in the South of France, Harrison has said he’ll use the money to fix his roof, making him just the latest author putting it towards distinctly unextravagant everyday expenses.)

Many critics and readers have been thrilled to see Harrison’s novel scoop the prize. The Telegraph called it an “unusually clever champion” that would remind publishers that risk-taking “is the thing – maybe the only thing – that makes what they do worthwhile” (Harrison’s win is also the first for Serpent’s Tail, an independent publisher that celebrates its 40th anniversary this year). While Beard was adamant that the Booker is not a “lifetime achievement prize”, there’s a sense this year that this is a real writer who has earned it, after decades of slogging and sticking to his principles. For me, The End of Everything feels like the beautiful, bewildering child of David Seabrook’s unnerving psychogeographical study of a Kent seaside town, All the Devils Are Here, mixed with the gothic strangeness of authors like Shirley Jackson and Barbara Comyns. It’s a book that enters you on a cellular level.

Others have been less convinced. The atmosphere of confusion that Harrison creates is, perhaps inevitably, off-putting for some readers. On Instagram, bookseller (and Harrison fan) Ben Pope called it “a very ballsy prank to pick a book that is at its core about confusion and misunderstanding”, saying it was “a courageous choice” that would “remind people of what the possibilities of literature are”. Jack Edwards, the 28-year-old self-styled “internet’s resident librarian”, described Harrison’s novel as “abstract post-apocalyptic drivel” with “no relevance to anything that actually matters today”.

Harrison on stage with chair of the judging panel Mary Beard (David Parry)

That deliberately constructed atmosphere of confusion will be anathema to some at a time when so much feels uncertain and we’re all looking for things to hold on to. The novel in fact feels eerily relevant at a time when the government is telling us to stockpile food for disasters, and AI researchers have warned that there is a 10 per cent chance AI will “kill all humans” within the next decade. When Harrison appeared on Sky News, the discussion of his novel was a useful link into the programme’s next item, on a surge in sales of tinned food after warnings from Downing Street.

Harrison welcomes strong reactions – he knows his book is Marmite. It is, he points out, partly a satire. “There is a lot of satire of people trying to basically ignore the situation that they’re in and continue to live as they lived before.” That probably explains some of the more visceral reactions to the book. Maybe right now we’d rather read a book that tells us it’s all going to be OK. Harrison can’t help much on that front. On stage, asked about the book’s message, he replied: “It’s a grim world and it will keep on being grim… at the end of things, there may be some kind of.... I wouldn’t say hope, or closure, but there might be some kind of relief.” He tells me he’s baffled by the “basic expectation these days that fiction should be hopeful”.

“Um, I’m not sure I can see why? Why should it be hopeful?” He’s a pessimist by nature, he adds, but thinks fiction used to have more “elbow room” for writers to be so. “The expectation that if you’re a writer, you must write a hopeful ending – well, I’m afraid I’m not going to do that.”

Humanity has never seen such (largely self-inflicted) environmental change at this pace before, he points out. “I feel we ought to be a bit more worried than we are. And when people say to me, you don’t seem to give us much hope, my response is usually, frankly, I believe that if you give people hope they will not see the gravity of the situation and will say to themselves, if there’s hope, there’s still time. Whereas I feel that window is closing.”

Harrison speaks with wisdom. Much has been made of his age; he’s overtaken Margaret Atwood, who was previously the oldest winner at 79. I wonder if he wishes the win had come sooner. “You can’t help wishing it had come earlier. You think to yourself: My god, what could I have done with this if it had happened when I was 26? I could be David Bowie by now!”

Harrison with the 2026 judging panel (left to right): Raymond Antrobus, Patricia Lockwood, Harrison, Rebecca Liu, Jarvis Cocker, Mary Beard and Booker Prize chief executive Gaby Wood (David Parry)

More broadly, though, he is just feeling very grateful. “It means that all the work that I put in across the years has come good.” And, in comradely spirit, he sees it as a significant moment for like-minded writers. “It’s recognition not just for me, but for other writers of my type. It’s permission. You could write like this. We could write like this. Now look at that, we’ve won a prize.”

Previous categorisations of Harrison as a sci-fi or fantasy author may have limited him in terms of critical recognition. He’s no genre snob himself, but he’s long tried to shake off any kind of box, which he sees as creatively confining. “I would like to see all labels disappear, and just have books,” he tells me.

In a previous interview, Harrison said that winning the Goldsmiths Prize in 2020 was the first time he relaxed in 40 years. “I felt so relieved,” he said, “I thought: ‘I won a proper prize.’” Online I’ve seen him described as “the most snubbed author of our time”, and while adding the Booker to his trophy cabinet may invalidate that label, I’m intrigued as to what he makes of it. “Well, I probably am, but I hate the use of the word ‘snubbed’, because I don’t think that’s the point. There’s a process, and you can work your way through it, or you don’t. And one of the ways to get through it is to learn your lessons as you go through, every time you’re ‘snubbed’. There’s something to be learnt, a different path opens up,” he tells me. “I don’t think I’ve been snubbed. I think it’s been difficult, but I’ve sort of enjoyed that difficulty anyway.”

That’s the attitude that has helped him to sustain a career of over five decades. “You’re hard on yourself, and you push, and you’re disappointed a lot of the time. But at the same time, there are rewards, which have nothing to do with business or publication. They’re the main rewards of art: you know you’ve written a good book, you enjoyed putting it together, or you shed blood over it – whatever. The process is the point.”

And now here he is, a Booker Prize winner, a crown on a career built on that struggle and dedication, all while sticking to being exactly the writer he is. “I think that’s the most important thing of all. You should try and find out who you are – you should use your writing to do that. To find out who you are, what you want to write, who you want to be,” he says with a contagious conviction. “And then you should get your nose to the grindstone and just work, work, work.”

‘The End of Everything’ is published by Serpent’s Tail