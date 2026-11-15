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Does the incarceration of Russell Brand – one of the first famous men to be convicted of the rape of an adult woman in the UK courts – really mark the beginning of a new era for women? Last week, as Russell Brand was sent to prison against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s defeats in the US midterms, I dared to hope. But now, as it emerges more allegations are being investigated about Brand and other high-profile men, it is clear there is still much more to come.

There has been some soul-searching this week about the whole tawdry business of older men using their power to seduce younger women and particularly how famous, male stars have got away for years with bad behaviour, supported by an ecosystem of “enablers” (agents, tour organisers, venues, the lawyers issuing Non-Disclosure Agreements – or NDAs). Anything to stop whistleblowers killing the golden goose.

Comedian Russell Brand poses for photographers before signing copies of his new book in 2014 (Reuters)

It’s all very well for culture secretary Lisa Nandy to insist the TV industry cleans up its act to stop its stars harassing women – but the truth is the rot goes much further than that. From Parliament to banking, from the tech industry to medicine, society is rife with entitled men abusing their power over those who work for and alongside them. It’s just that in most industries the perpetrators are less high-profile, and NDAs stop victims from talking.

Being a whistleblower can be career-ending, especially when institutions instinctively protect themselves rather than the victim. Complainants are routinely asked to sign gagging orders, supposedly in return for financial compensation that provides a “buffer” while they get back on their feet. That is the argument, anyway. In reality, many victims never do, because confidentiality clauses in settlement agreements (NDAs) make it impossible to explain career gaps or decisions to leave a job. The waters close over the heads of those who have complained, while it’s business as usual for everyone else.

Before she even got back to the office, I had received two emails from Brand’s lawyers saying that if one word of the allegations made it into print, they would sue

There has been much bleating about why Brand and others have been allowed to hide in plain sight (a number of well known names were all over a WhatsApp group used by female comedians to warn each other of who might be dangerous…). So, why have so many been allowed to get away with it for so long?

This is personal for me. Back in 2018 I played a small part in Russell Brand’s reckoning; back then I was the editor of The Sunday Times Magazine, and in the furore about Harvey Weinstein and the MeToo movement, we were keen to bring more UK perpetrators to justice. One of my journalists, the brilliant interviewer Decca Aitkenhead, had heard the rumours. It wasn’t exactly a surprise; throughout the noughties, Brand had written and joked about raping women, making women cry during sex till their mascara ran down their cheeks and dragging women into toilet cubicles to “show them his pubicles”.

Decca went to interview Brand about his book Mentors and asked him during their conversation whether he abused women. Before she even got back to the office, I had received two emails from Brand’s lawyers saying that if one word of the allegations made it into print, they would sue. We pushed hard to include the claims in the interview, but were overruled by nervous lawyers who, probably rightly, thought the risk of a libel claim was too high (even though everyone had heard the stories). I still wanted to make Brand squirm, so I crafted the cover line carefully – it read: “Russell Brand: Forgive Me”. The headline of the article was “I don’t know which of my addictions has done the most damage to others.” We couldn’t run what we knew to be true, but I wanted him and those around him to know that we knew.

Forgive me: The Sunday Times Magazine cover for a 2019 interview with Brand (Sunday Times)

We then handed over what we had on Brand in terms of abusing women to brilliant Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin (who, after the guilty verdict, was accused of having “f*cked it” by Brand’s barrister, Ian Winter KC, who has since reported himself to the Bar Standards Board). Urwin started digging. Within a week or so, she had more evidence, including accounts of Brand’s now infamous modus operandi: having consensual vaginal sex with women and then flipping them over and anally raping them while they begged him to stop. It is horrific to think we knew he was doing this in 2018, but it has taken till 2026 to prove it in law.

The perfect victim myth

Only 3 per cent of reported rapes were successfully convicted, according to the Home Office in 2024. And a successful conviction – where the prosecution has to prove the case “beyond reasonable doubt” – often hinges on having “the perfect victim”: one who can’t be undermined in court for having been drunk, or sexually promiscuous or wearing the wrong clothes, or generally “asking for it” as the misogynistic rape myths go.

The judge in the Brand case reprimanded his defence lawyer, Ian Winter KC, for coming close to “victim blaming” in his questioning when he repeatedly argued that the women had willingly gone home with Brand, or initially consented to sexual activity and questioned why they didn’t fight back. The judge was widely praised by women for stating unequivocally: “Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say ‘no’ and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent.”

The woman Brand was found guilty of raping had had a threesome with Brand and another fan and then gone to his house to have sex with Brand a few days later. It was groundbreaking that the judge and jury found that she had been raped because she had not consented to anal sex (and indeed had begged him to stop and been traumatised by his treatment of her after he demanded she “clean up the mess” of blood, semen and faeces).

Russell Brand was found guilty of raping a woman – and was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison (PA)

Many are asking why it took so long for him to be convicted. The idea of the “perfect victim” is one of the reasons why, from newsrooms to courtrooms, so many women are not believed when they are assaulted. The why in these cases is always directed at the woman and never the man. Why did she go home with him? Why did she have a drink? Why didn’t she scream and fight back? Why didn’t she report the rape immediately? As the Brand judge brilliantly said in his summing up, these rape myths are untrue (a new rule has been proposed that all juries should be reminded of this in all rape trials).

This demand for the “perfect victim” means that even when the rare convictions happen in a court of law, their validity is still questioned. Donald Trump Jr certainly wasn’t alone last week, treating Brand as the victim of political persecution, questioning the timing and evidential basis of the prosecution. This is despite the plentiful research showing that traumatised women, especially those who have initially consented to some kind of sexual contact, are often confused and don’t want to admit (even to themselves) what has happened to them. Predators, like Brand, know this. It is why, in his case, the anal rape happened after the consensual vaginal sex – the play here is that a woman won’t report it because she’d agreed to go to bed with him and so will feel too ashamed.

In the case of Brand, this dichotomy between “good” and “bad” women is clear. The telephone number of his rape victim was saved in his phone under “T” for Tart. Clear evidence that he saw his victim as – in his words – “dirty”, debased, to be abused and hurt during sex. Compare this with Laura Brand, Russell’s wife and mother of his three children, who said in court he had “only ever been caring, considerate and loving” towards her in bed.

Some of the most heartbreaking comments this week have come from women saying what happened to his victims has happened to them. Different men, but the same circumstances: they consented to vaginal sex, but were then raped. Many simply got up the morning after and walked away, confused about what had occurred exactly and whether they’d ever be believed if they said anything. There are thousands of traumatic experiences where power was abused and consent ignored; experiences that have been buried for years. Now they are surfacing in a howl of rage from women who think their abusers got away with it, while they were left to live with the consequences.

The details of the judge’s ruling on the Brand case show that the myth of the ‘perfect victim’ may be coming to an end (The Independent)

On a positive note, the judge in Brand’s case at least showed there may be a shift happening; it’s a shift gripping the US in the controversy over the Cornell rape case too. The Jane Doe at the heart of it is a female college student who freely admits to going to the Fraternity house on campus to have a threesome with a friend and his mate, and that she was drunk when she got there. She also admitted to taking drugs. But consenting to a threesome and being off your head does not mean that it is OK for the Frat House WhatsApp to invite everyone to sample the “free pussy” (which is what happened). In WhatsApps afterwards, she admitted things had “got out of hand”. And in the subsequent days she began to admit to herself that what had happened was a gang rape. She didn’t run away, she didn’t fight back, and she didn’t immediately press charges. She wasn’t the perfect victim, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t attacked.

These attitudes have been rife for years. Also, during the cases of the grooming gangs in Rochdale. Again, the girls were not being believed, and their allegations of assault by gangs were not taken seriously. Even when local social workers and brave whistleblowers reported that girls were being raped by groups of taxi drivers, the police and local authorities’ view was that these kids were “child prostitutes” who were “making bad lifestyle choices”.

Many of the girls were “in care” and vulnerable, and sometimes thought they were in relationships with their abusers; the authorities too often turned a blind eye. Again, these girls too weren’t seen as “perfect” victims – so their perpetrators got away with assaulting them for years.

This double standard around which women are believed and seen as credible by the law and which are not, goes to the heart of the difficulty in holding men – especially powerful men – to account. Hopefully the ruling by the Brand judge will help to change that.

David Walliams has denied the accusations that he groomed teenagers (PA)

But there needs to be a wider reckoning about why these attitudes exist in the first place. David Walliams was, last week, accused of a pattern of grooming and sexually assaulting teenagers. Walliams denies all allegations, but admitted in a statement that he “didn’t always take people’s feelings properly into account”. What Walliams did may not be illegal, but it is surely an egregious abuse of power to befriend a 17-year-old girl interested in writing comedy, invite her to your house and, as a middle-aged famous man, ask her to send pictures of herself and have sex with her. She wasn’t the only one. The Walliams investigation by ITV and The Guardian shows a picture of another very young woman with him at a charity event; Jonathan Ross was seen making jokes about Walliams “going home” with 15-year-olds at a national comedy awards. Why didn’t anyone think to ask whether it was appropriate? Nobody was really thinking about the girls at all.

The Epstein flight logs proved that the Lolita Express was real; that a cabal of rich and powerful men really did have young girls trafficked to them to enjoy as an after-dinner treat. Like Brand, Epstein and the grooming gangs – these men did not see these girls as living, breathing people with thoughts and lives of their own, but as meat, objects to satisfy their lust.

As society becomes incrementally more equal, the problem of older men’s desire for vulnerable younger women is increasingly problematic. But it isn’t new. When I was young, teachers hit on me, older men propositioned me; I was the same age as Mandy Smith – 14 – when she started sleeping with Rolling Stone Bill Wyman, 49. As a young woman working in male-dominated newsrooms, I was warned which men were “unsafe in taxis” and who to avoid in the pub, but I still ended up having an affair with a much senior man more than twice my age. At that time those kinds of age differentials were actively encouraged. My daughters, by contrast, consider such relationships “noncey”. Progress of sorts.

So, have times and attitudes really changed? I am not sure. My daughters are in their early twenties – I am frequently horrified when I walk down the street and see the lecherous glances thrown in their direction by apparently respectable-looking older men. It’s even worse for them on the Tube – the leering, the staring, the disgusting remarks, the groping, the flashing. Why do so many adult males feel that young women are somehow there only to titillate them?

Just as the Brand verdict came through, I happened to be talking to a young woman trying to get a job in the media. She had been interning at a big company over the last few months, and last week one of the bosses put a tab behind a bar to celebrate a big deal. This young woman had gone along and found herself pinned in a corner by a middle-aged senior executive who first asked if he could “sniff coke off your t*ts” and then later asked if he could perform a sex act on them. This girl was mortified. She didn’t tell him to “f*** off” because he was a boss at a company she wanted to work for; but she was also upset, outraged and, yes, confused.

It reads like a tale of the worst kind of media excess of the early 1990s or Noughties when such incidents were so commonplace we just shrugged. It saddened me that in 2026, in a week which was meant to mark some kind of victory for women, this kind of misogynistic behaviour is still alive and kicking.

Eleanor Mills is founder of noon.org.uk the UK’s premier network for women in midlife and author of ‘Much More to Come’ a Times bestseller