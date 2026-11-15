The town of Martos is being reinvigorated as abandoned train stations are transformed into bike-hire shops Turespaña

It was at a stylish tapas bar Ajedrea in the Unesco-listed old town of Baeza, in Andalucía’s Jaén province, that I finally discovered I loved olives, after three decades of living, eating and drinking in Spain. This wasn’t any old olive, though. It was the cornezuelo de Jaén – a pointed, zingy, intensely green olive macerated with fresh thyme and other herbs from the craggy surrounding mountains, and typically found only here in this underrated inland pocket of southern Spain.

Between Córdoba and Granada provinces, Jaén has for years flown under the radar compared to its better-known neighbours, which are jointly home to the Alhambra palace and the Mezquita of Córdoba, two of Spain’s great architectural wonders. Now the quiet province in Andalucía is gradually emerging on Spain’s tourism map as a destination for culture-rich breaks, paired with a blossoming region-driven gastronomy and a crop of low-key places to stay within its monumental towns.

International connectivity is improving for Jaén, with new Wizz Air flights from London Luton launched in October 2026 offering a direct connection between the UK and Granada–Jaén Airport, just an hour’s drive south of the provincial capital, also called Jaén.

Baeza cathedral in Jaen province (Isabella Noble)

I grew up in coastal Málaga (another of Jaén’s more famous neighbours) and have fond memories of action-packed family trips to the mountainous Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas Natural Park in northeastern Jaén. On a summer drive from Córdoba to Granada a few years ago, I dipped into the wine-making jienense town of Alcalá La Real for lunchtime tapas and a glimpse of seemingly endless olive groves from its hilltop Islamic-era fortress. This time, I was returning to dive headfirst into the underrated region.

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Across Spain, Jaén is renowned for producing some of the finest olive oils in the world, including the picual variety. Around 20 per cent of the globe’s olive oil comes from Jaén, and in recent years, fresh ideas in olive oil tourism have begun emerging. During an evening in Baeza, I found a creative new side to this world at AOVEland, a cutting-edge, design-forward almazara (olive press) opened to the public just a few years ago.

On an after-dark tour with AOVEland’s tourism manager, Tamara Tagua García, I felt a little as if I’d popped into an arty winery. Bespoke botanical murals adorned outdoor spaces where a cool evening breeze rushed in, and the fun, dynamic tasting was hosted inside a neon-green-lit hall lined with stainless steel oil storage tanks. As I savoured the peppery tang of an organic, early-harvest picual, Tamara emphasised how ingrained this beloved ingredient is in the local culture and gastronomy.

“For us, even our childhood memories are linked to picual,” she told me. “It’s in our grandmothers’ cooking and in our daily lives – it’s in our blood.”

Isabella at an olive grove near Martos town (Isabella Noble)

Around 30 miles to the southwest, Jaén city is often overlooked by visitors making a beeline for Baeza and neighbouring Úbeda, whose flawlessly preserved Renaissance-era old towns were declared a Unesco World Heritage Site back in 2003. Yet Jaén’s own line-up includes a grand cathedral designed by the Renaissance-period architect Andrés de Vandelvira; a Moorish-built castle looming high above the city among the pines of Santa Catalina hill; and some of Spain’s largest Islamic-era baths still in existence, hidden for centuries beneath a stone-walled Renaissance palace. On a morning visit, I wandered among the 11th-century baths’ red-brick horseshoe arches and lattice-like ochre-coloured frescoes – these were last uncovered only in 2019 – with almost no one else around.

Jaén-born Helena Arjona Morales, guide and project manager at Lagarto Tours, is passionate about sharing her hometown’s unsung beauty with a slowly growing number of visitors.

“Jaén is still a great unknown of the Andalucía region,” she mentioned. “But just as there is no Mezquita quite like the one in Córdoba and no palace like the Alhambra, there are no Moorish baths like ours.”

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Further afield, active adventures could involve wildlife-spotting excursions in the Sierra de Andújar, among the main refuges for the threatened Iberian lynx, as well as hiking in Cazorla, one of Europe’s largest protected wild spaces. On a stroll through Úbeda’s Unesco-recognised old town, I learned about a group of artisans reviving traditional crafts with boutique new studios, showcasing baskets made from Andalucian esparto grass and ceramic pieces washed in earthy jade hues.

The great unknown: Olive groves in Jaén, a city that is so often overlooked by travellers (Isabella Noble)

On the food scene, a wave of ambitious jienense chefs is spotlighting ultra-local ingredients like those delicious cornezuelo olives, with Jaén receiving its first Michelin star in 2018 courtesy of chef Pedro Sánchez’s restaurant Bagá. And the region’s most exciting accommodation options offer the chance to stay in beautifully converted heritage buildings with their own stories.

As a hazy late afternoon simmered, I headed out along the Vía Verde del Aceite, a mostly flat 80-mile-long trail for cycling, walking, running and horse riding created from the disused Linares–Puente Genil train line, which once transported vats of olive oil. In full, the Vía Verde links Jaén city with Puente Genil in Córdoba. Plans are in the works for further development, including the restoration of several abandoned train stations as cafes and bike-hire shops near Martos, an important oil-producing town with a tangled historic quarter in the shadow of a soaring crag.

Within minutes of being handed wheels by Martos-based Vía Bike, I was zipping along a gently sloping gravel track, crossing bridges swooping above rushing streams, and breathing in the herb-tinged freshness of the olive grove landscape. It was just a small taste of this long-distance path, but the slow-going vibe and uncrowded setting instantly captured the essence of Jaén, a long-time personal neighbour I’ll now keep returning to.

Isabella Noble cycling the Vía Verde del Aceite (Isabella Noble)

Isabella Noble travelled as a guest of the Spanish Tourist Office, Turismo Andaluz and Jaén Turismo

How to get there

Wizz Air flies direct to Granada–Jaén Airport from London Luton twice a week. Prices from £31.50 per person, one-way, excluding luggage. Hiring a car on arrival at the airport is best for exploring Jaén’s scattered towns and rural attractions; it’s an hour’s drive to Jaén city. Otherwise, from the airport you can reach Jaén city in just under three hours by Alsa bus with a change at Granada bus station (€14/£11.60).

Alternatively, fly into Málaga–Costa del Sol Airport, which has direct flights to and from destinations all over the UK with the likes of easyJet, Ryanair, Wizz Air and British Airways. From here it’s a two-hour drive to Jaén. Alsa also has a couple of direct buses from Málaga Airport to Jaén daily (€25/£21), taking three-and-a-half hours.

Where to stay

Hotel Puerta de la Luna

A 16th-century timber-clad mansion in the heart of Baeza’s old town has been given a charming revamp, with a pool overlooking the cathedral. Room-only doubles start from around €77 (£64).

Parador de Jaén

Among the province’s smartest stays, this four-star retreat sits high above Jaén next to Santa Catalina castle. Doubles start from around €164 (£137), room only.