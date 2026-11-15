These simple tips to prepare for the new year are not much of a stretch Getty

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New Year’s Day has a vice grip on the fitness world, which needs to be shaken. More than 10 per cent of 2026 still remains, yet people will actively spurn nutritious food and movement during this period. Why? “I’ll start in January.”

I can see why January feels like an obvious time to start something, and it invariably sparks an avalanche of unwieldy resolutions. But the reality is, with relatively little effort, you can achieve transformative fitness progress in the six-plus weeks left of 2026.

By adopting a few basic healthy behaviours, you could enter 2027 ahead of the curve – to the envy of all those who waited until the turn of the year. And recently, I’ve chatted to a selection of experts whose insights can help you do just that.

Move every day – challenge yourself twice per week

This week, I created the 5:2 workout plan. Similar to its dietary namesake, you make an active effort on two days of the week (in the shape of strength training workouts lasting 20 minutes or less), then live your life as normal on the remaining five, moving as and where you can.

Most studies I read and experts I interview, reinforce the immense value of two weekly full-body strength training workouts. Just one of these sessions can boost your mood and help regulate your blood sugar levels.

After six weeks, you will likely see improvements in strength, muscle growth and changes to how your body looks, according to Dr Brad Schoenfeld, a professor of exercise science at Lehman College in New York.

This, to me, feels like an immense return on investment from 40 minutes of your week. But even shorter strength training sessions have been found to have a significant impact on your health.

Recent research found a four-minute daily workout improved strength, mobility, balance and factors linked to quality of life in people over 65.

My resulting prescription: move daily, challenge your body in some way twice per week, then reap the rewards.

The displacement effect

Most diets tell you to eat less. The “displacement effect”, from PT and author Ben Carpenter, encourages you to eat more of the good stuff – fruits, vegetables, lean protein sources, wholegrains and other wholefoods you might have found in your grandparents kitchen.

The idea is that appetite is finite. By eating more nutritious foods, you not only provide your body with a hefty dose of healthy vitamins and minerals, but you’re also less inclined to fill up on crisps, chocolate and other energy-dense snack foods throughout the day.

In its simplest form, this tip could just involve eating an extra portion of fruit or vegetables each day.

Start the day with a glass of water

I’ve been doing this for years, so much so that it’s become as autonomous as brushing my teeth. Subjectively, it makes me feel better and more energised in the morning. Objectively, most people don’t drink enough water each day, and an AM cup sets you on your way to remedying this.

“We know that drinking adequate amounts relative to your bodyweight and activity levels reduces inflammation. And when inflammation reduces, pain reduces,” says experienced coach Ed Haynes.

The same applies for sleep. If you can nab a couple of extra minutes each night, either from going to sleep earlier or waking up slightly later, you can reduce inflammation and support better recovery. In short: it will leave you feeling better.

The crux of the matter

If you can do any of the four things above regularly for the rest of the year, it is highly likely you will soon feel better than you do currently. You’d be amazed by the power of an apple, a daily walk, a few extra minutes’ kip, a glass of water or a quick workout, when paired with consistency.