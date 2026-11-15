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Seventy years ago, the British public was gripped by the Suez Crisis and the brutal Soviet suppression of the Hungarian Revolution – two seismic events that helped to shape our age but are largely forgotten.

It’s not long, 70 years. Less than most lifetimes. Peering back through the decades, as I have had to do in writing my new novel, I am struck by how vastly different this country then was. And yet in one important sense the world is remarkably similar.

The differences are obvious. If any of us were to wander back into the Britain of 1956, we would be astonished by the number of coercive social rules. In smog-ridden London (the Clean Air Act had only just been passed), “queers”, as they were called, were sometimes entrapped by the police. It happens to my hero, a journalist who is both a Jewish communist and a homosexual.

The two worlds may reflect very different values, but they are bedevilled by problems that are surprisingly alike. Then, as now, a Middle Eastern power was seen by many as a threat to the West; a superpower had dangerously overreached itself; there was an oil crisis; the Russians were behaving as though they could do whatever they liked in an Eastern European country.

Substitute Iran for Egypt, the United States for Great Britain, and Ukraine for Hungary, and you may feel that rather little has changed.

On 5 November 1956 Anglo-French forces invaded Egypt. Their primary aim was to recover the Suez Canal, which had been seized by Gamal Abdel Nasser, president of Egypt, three months earlier. A day after the invasion, which was a military success, prime minister Anthony Eden called a halt after consulting his French counterpart. The main reason for the capitulation was the almost hysterical opposition of Britain’s closest ally, the United States.

‘Then, as now, a Middle Eastern power was seen by many as a threat to the West; a superpower had dangerously overreached itself; there was an oil crisis; the Russians were behaving as though they could do whatever they liked in an Eastern European country’ (AFP/Getty)

Hard to believe, but a few days earlier the Eisenhower administration had voted with the Soviet Union against Britain and France in the UN Security Council. This was not long before the Soviet jackboot crushed the rebels in Budapest, largely uncensured by world powers, whose eyes were on Egypt. As Britain spent hundreds of millions supporting the pound, the US refused to help, and even put pressure on the International Monetary Fund not to offer us a loan.

For Britain, Suez was a humiliation from which it never wholly recovered. Before the debacle, it had been the leading Middle Eastern power. After it, that role was assumed by the United States, almost always disastrously, as in Iraq and now Iran.

After his catastrophic miscalculation over Suez, Eden went with his young wife Clarissa to lick his wounds in Ian Fleming’s villa in Jamaica. In January 1957 he left office. If it was a fatal mistake for Britain to have invaded Egypt, it was arguably as great a mistake for Eden to have pulled the plug as he did. Since 1956 Britain has never pursued an independent foreign policy, not even during the Falklands War.

America has similarly blundered over Iran – and, like Britain in 1956, has precipitated an oil crisis. (I can still see through my four-year-old eyes the empty petrol pumps in our Shropshire village.) President Trump will forever be tarnished. American prestige has undoubtedly suffered, though less dramatically than Britain’s 70 years ago.

The oil crisis will pass, but American power may never be the same again.

The Chinese are smiling in Beijing; the Russians are unbeaten in Ukraine. If only Donald Trump had known a little about what happened in 1956.

Stephen Glover is a co-founder of The Independent. His latest novel, Levin’s War, is published by Biteback.