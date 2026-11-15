Scotland and Australia meet at Murrayfield PA Wire

Scotland and Australia bid to bounce back from disappointing starts to their November campaigns as the two sides meet at Murrayfield.

Hopes of a first Scottish success against New Zealand were wiped out by a second-half surge from the All Blacks last Saturday, leaving Gregor Townsend’s side facing familiar questions.

They do, however, have a strong recent record against the Wallabies – though the visitors have a point to prove having failed to produce anything like their best against England.

Scotland will expect a much better performance from the tourists as the Nations Championship continues.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Australia?

Scotland vs Australia is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Sunday 15 November at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage from 2pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Scotland tweak their back three with Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham recalled to the starting side at the expense of Kyle Rowe and Jamie Dobie. The latter showcases his versatility by reverting to scrum half cover among the replacements, which also include a debutant in Newcastle Red Bulls back rower Ollie Leatherbarrow.

Scotland XV: 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Gregor Brown, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Darcy Graham, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (capt.), 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Gregor Hiddleston, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 Ollie Leatherbarrow; 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Tom Jordan.

Australia freshen up their side after a disappointing performance against England, with Carter Gordon a welcome returnee at fly half. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii moves into midfield following an injury to Isaac Henry, with Harry Potter brought in on the wing.

Rob Valetini is promoted from the bench as Jeremy Williams reverts to a regular second row role. Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Tom Hooper are fit enough to make the replacements.

Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Josh Canham, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Ryan Lonergan, 10 Carter Gordon; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 Isaac Kailea, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Lachlan Shaw, 20 Tom Hooper; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Filipo Daugunu.