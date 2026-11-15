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Ukrainian forces struck the a petrochemical plant and an oil refining facility in Russia's Tatarstan region overnight, Kyiv said on Sunday.

A strike hit the Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant, a major producer of rubbers and plastics, Ukraine’s general staff said in a statement.

It added ⁠that the Monolit defence and aviation manufacturing plant in the western Bryansk ‌region, which produces ​helicopters ‌and spare ⁠parts, had ⁠also been attacked.

It comes after Volodymyr Zelensky has accused SpaceX of hampering Ukraine’s defences by maintaining speed restrictions on its Starshield satellite terminals in Russian-occupied territory.

The limits, which Ukraine says have been in place for five days, are making it harder for its forces to intercept Russian jet-powered drones before they reach Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky dismissed the company's explanation that the restrictions were caused by a “technical issue”, telling reporters on Saturday: “We do not believe that is the case.”

He warned that limiting the service in occupied territory carried political implications, adding: “If you impose restrictions there, you are already partially recognising the temporarily occupied territories as not ours.”

SpaceX has denied imposing restrictions or changing its satellite operations.