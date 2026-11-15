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Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv drone strike sparks fire at Russia petrochemical plant
By Shahana YasminDan Haygarth,5 days ago
Ukrainian forces struck the a petrochemical plant and an oil refining facility in Russia's Tatarstan region overnight, Kyiv said on Sunday.
A strike hit the Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant, a major producer of rubbers and plastics, Ukraine’s general staff said in a statement.
It added that the Monolit defence and aviation manufacturing plant in the western Bryansk region, which produces helicopters and spare parts, had also been attacked.
It comes after Volodymyr Zelensky has accused SpaceX of hampering Ukraine’s defences by maintaining speed restrictions on its Starshield satellite terminals in Russian-occupied territory.
The limits, which Ukraine says have been in place for five days, are making it harder for its forces to intercept Russian jet-powered drones before they reach Ukrainian cities.
Zelensky dismissed the company's explanation that the restrictions were caused by a “technical issue”, telling reporters on Saturday: “We do not believe that is the case.”
He warned that limiting the service in occupied territory carried political implications, adding: “If you impose restrictions there, you are already partially recognising the temporarily occupied territories as not ours.”
SpaceX has denied imposing restrictions or changing its satellite operations.