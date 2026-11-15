Yellow cold health alerts will come into force on Sunday evening (Jamie Lashmar/PA) PA Wire

Yellow cold health alerts will come into force on Sunday evening in some parts of the UK, meaning the weather is likely to have a “minor” impact on health and social care services, as frosty conditions are expected to persist.

The alerts were issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and The Humber, and will be in place from 9pm on Sunday until 9am on Thursday.

These alerts mean weather conditions could result in an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people, the agency said.

Paul Coleman, consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, said: “This is the latest cold health alert of the season, and we can expect more as we move further into winter.

“Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.”

The alerts were issued for the North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and The Humber (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Coleman added that people should try to heat the rooms they use the most, if possible and dress warmly during colder spells.

During the day, passing showers are forecast to sweep through Wales and southern England, with some possibly thundery in the far southwest, the Met Office said.

Rain will be more persistent for northern England and southern Scotland, with strong winds arriving for north-east coasts in the second part of the day.

Those in northern Scotland and Northern Ireland should experience a brighter and colder day, with showers for some which could be wintry, bringing snow to the hills.

Rain and some showers will sweep in on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Ethan Douglas, operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said the cold conditions could lead to an ice risk on the roads, causing “potentially hazardous travelling conditions”.

He told the Press Association: “On Sunday night and Monday morning, there is the potential for some disruptive ice (given the preceding rain and cold night) and snow.

“The snow risk will be constrained to Scottish hills, bringing difficult driving conditions there.

“The ice risk may be present more widely across the north of the UK, causing extended journey times and potentially hazardous travelling conditions.”

The cold conditions could lead to an ice risk on the roads (Will Meakin-Durrant/PA) (PA Wire)

Cold conditions will continue on Monday with long sunny intervals for most, though approaching cloud will dim the sunshine later, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, those in the north east of Scotland should brace themselves for further wintry showers.