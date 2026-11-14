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Ciryl Gane retained his heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 334, outpointing Josh Hokit in a chaotic clash of controversial stars.

Hokit has proven divisive due to his WWE-style character, yet the American showed his heart on Saturday, going the distance with Gane in a frenzied brawl.

Still, it was Gane who won out in his first defence of the undisputed belt, which he received when Tom Aspinall gave up his title in September; Gane was interim champion at the time, while Aspinall remains sidelined due to an injury caused by Gane’s eye pokes last year. In fact, Gane got away with another eye poke at UFC 334, despite Hokit’s complaints.

Also at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, Kayla Harrison beat Amanda Nunes in the biggest women’s fight in UFC history. Harrison was defending her bantamweight belt against her former teammate, who emerged from retirement after three years away, and the American secured a fourth-round submission to cap off an impressive showing.

Follow all the fallout from UFC 334 below: