Ireland eventually overcame Fiji at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire

Ireland warmed up for a showdown with world champions South Africa by labouring to a 43-15 Nations Championship victory over Fiji in Dublin.

The hosts had won all six previous Test matches between the sides but struggled for fluency and briefly trailed during an uncomfortable opening period at a subdued Aviva Stadium.

Robert Baloucoune scored twice in the first half for Andy Farrell’s men after quick-fire tries from Fiji pair Josua Tuisova and Peceli Yato overturned Tommy O’Brien’s early opener.

Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, O’Brien and Nick Timoney went over in the second half as Ireland eventually pulled clear to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Nations Championship final.

The result leaves Ireland level on 20 points with second-placed England in the northern hemisphere standings – a point below leaders France – ahead of next week’s mouthwatering clash with the Springboks.

Head coach Farrell made seven personnel changes and two positional switches to his starting XV following last week’s convincing 42-12 win over Argentina, but insisted the selection was not experimental.

Wing O’Brien, one of those recalled, crossed wide on the left to give Ireland an eighth-minute lead.

Robert Baloucoune ran in two tries during the first half (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

However, the hosts’ early promise faded after Jamison Gibson-Park had a try ruled out on review due to a knock-on.

Fiji centre Tuisova powered over following a line-out maul before Jiuta Wainiqolo burst through a weak Irish defence to tee up captain Yato to put the visitors ahead.

Boos rang around the ground when referee Angus Gardner ruled Ireland number eight Timoney had been held up on the line.

Baloucoune then crossed twice in quick succession on the right, either side of a disallowed try for Fiji prop Luke Tagi, to restore order.

Ronan Kelleher kickstarted Ireland’s second-half scoring (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

But Ireland ended an underwhelming opening period with a slender 17-15 lead as Fiji fly-half Ben Volavola slotted a penalty after home captain Tadhg Beirne was sin-binned.

Hooker Kelleher dived over at the start of the second half before O’Brien had to be alert to deny Volavola a breakaway try after he had charged down Sam Prendergast’s attempted clearance.

Pop star Niall Horan was among the Lansdowne Road crowd and the scrappy contest gradually started to go in one direction.

Nick Timoney wrapped up the victory for Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

James McNabney’s Ireland debut from the bench lasted a matter of minutes after he was flattened by a swinging arm which resulted in a yellow card for Fiji’s replacement prop Inoke Ravuiwasa.

Loosehead prop Porter bulldozed over following that incident before wing O’Brien’s 10th try in as many Tests increased the home side’s advantage further.

Timoney completed the scoring by stretching for the line late on, but Ireland have work to do if they are to upset South Africa in seven days’ time.