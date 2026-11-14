Ireland eventually overcame Fiji at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire

Ireland warmed up for a showdown with world champions South Africa by labouring to a 43-15 Nations Championship victory over Fiji in Dublin.

The hosts had won all six previous Test matches between the sides but struggled for fluency and briefly trailed during an uncomfortable opening period at a subdued Aviva Stadium.

Robert Baloucoune scored twice in the first half for Andy Farrell’s men after quick-fire tries from Fiji pair Josua Tuisova and Peceli Yato overturned Tommy O’Brien’s early opener.

Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, O’Brien and Nick Timoney went over in the second half as Ireland eventually pulled clear to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Nations Championship final.

The result leaves Ireland level on 20 points with second-placed England in the northern hemisphere standings – a point below leaders France – ahead of next week’s mouthwatering clash with the Springboks.