Luke Littler produced a high-scoring display in Wolverhampton (DPA/PA Wire) PA Wire

World champion Luke Littler turned on the power as he swept past Beau Greaves 5-2 in his opening match at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

After looking invincible in the first half of 2026 as he won the first five majors, Littler had come up short at the World Series of Darts Finals, then slipped to a first-round exit at the Grand Prix before another last-eight defeat in the European Championship.

Littler, though, produced a vintage clinical display at WV Active Aldersley as he broke Greaves in the second leg of the Group A match before soon opening up a 3-0 lead in rapid time.

Greaves had memorably beaten Littler in semi-finals of last year’s World Youth Championship, but despite holding to cut the deficit back to 4-2, another defeat looked inevitable.

Littler swiftly wrapped things up by taking out tops with his first match dart, finishing with an average of just under 110 and having landed seven 180s.

“I am happy with the win,” Littler said on Sky Sports. “I said in my pre-match interview I needed to get off to a strong start because Beau started to find it at the end there.

Luke Littler opened his Grand Slam of Darts campaign with victory (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

“I just had to finish how I started. I was very good on the scoring, (but) 29 per cent on the doubles, I need to improve on that.

“Beau was fantastic. I am happy with myself and still 100 per cent here in Wolverhampton.”

Littler added: “I think it is what I need. Obviously the past three or four majors haven’t gone well, but I have been practising and I am glad I have shown it.”