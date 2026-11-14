\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2loCAE_1H5ke9gl00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loCAE_1H5ke9gl00" width="1200" height="800" >\u003cfigcaption>APTOPIX SpaceX Starship Launch Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp> SpaceX’s \u003ca href="https://www.the-independent.com/topic/starship" rel="nofollow">Starship\u003c/a> is back on \u003ca href="https://www.the-independent.com/topic/earth" rel="nofollow">Earth\u003c/a>, captured in midair by giant mechanical arms at its Texas launch pad. Starship descended from orbit Saturday, returning to where its journey began 22 hours earlier. \u003c/p>This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.\u003c/div>\u003c/body>