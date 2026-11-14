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Politics
Silicon Valley leaders say Jensen Huang will move on from Nvidia Chinese spy scandal
By Jasmine Fernández,4 days ago
- Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia chief executive following an internal investigation into personal relationships, including an affair with Alice Huang, a former data centre executive suspected of being a Chinese spy.
- The scandal has wiped $550 billion from Nvidia's market valuation, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress named as interim CEO.
- Huang admitted to the affair and agreed to testify at an upcoming US House hearing, while reports also linked him to Nvidia vice president Kimberly Powell and a third unnamed employee.
- Newly resurfaced images from June 2024 show Huang embracing Alice Huang in Taiwan, though some figures such as David Sacks, an advisor to President Donald Trump, have questioned the espionage claims.
- Despite national security concerns and damaged standing in Washington, Silicon Valley leaders predict Huang could launch a new venture or return to a major tech leadership role.
IN FULL
Insiders predict Jensen Huang ‘will have a second act’ as resurfaced images show him embracing alleged Chinese spy
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