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Police release facial reconstruction of older woman found dead in Liverpool
By Alex Croft,4 days ago
- Police have released a facial reconstruction of a woman found dead inside a bin bag in Stanley Park as part of a murder investigation.
- The woman's body was discovered by a member of the public on 28 August, but enquiries indicate the bag was first seen on 13 July.
- Experts at Face Lab at Liverpool St. John Moores University created the 3D depiction using computerised facial reconstruction software.
- The victim is described as white, aged between 60 and 80, 5ft 2in tall, malnourished, and was found wearing a pink Nike t-shirt.
- Investigators noted she had no teeth and suffered from COPD, osteoporosis, and arthritis, appealing to the public for help identifying her.
IN FULL
Police release reconstructed face of mystery woman found dead in bin bag in Liverpool
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