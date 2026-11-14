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Professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin admitted feeling guilty after judge Craig Revel Horwood marked down his and Dani Dyer’s Paso Doble routine for featuring illegal lifts.

Horwood scored the pair six points out of 10 for including four lifts in their routine, leaving them fifth on the leaderboard with an overall score of 30.

Dani Dyer defended the choreography, telling Kuzmin she enjoyed performing the lifts because they felt powerful.

Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby topped the leaderboard with 39 points, while Graeme Hall, Will Best, and Lacey Turner were joint bottom with 27 points.

The upcoming results show on Sunday will reveal which couples qualify for next week’s special at Blackpool Tower.

IN FULL

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood slams Nikita Kuzmin for ‘taking the mick’ with ‘illegal lifts’ of partner Dani Dyer