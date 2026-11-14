Stuart Sterling had previously been a detective constable role in Northamptonshire Police (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Archive

The chief of the government’s ethics watchdog left a previous role in the police after being investigated over sexual misconduct accusations including allegedly grabbing a colleague’s breasts, according to a report.

The Sunday Times reported that Stuart Sterling has stepped back from his role as chief executive of the Ethics and Integrity Commission (EIC), a body that “promotes the highest standards in public life”, and deals with the prime minister and public authorities on matters concerning ethical standards.

The 48-year-old will now face pending a civil service inquiry. A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “These are serious allegations. Stuart Sterling has stepped back from his role whilst we swiftly establish the facts.”

Mr Sterling was suspended from his detective constable role in Northamptonshire Police in 2003 after the groping incident, the outlet reported. He was reportedly permitted to return to his duties after he admitted wrongdoing and considerations regarding whether to initiate criminal proceedings were dropped.

Years later, he left the force after being investigated over another allegation of sexual misconduct, which he denies. Sterling says he “left voluntarily” - but did not confirm whether he was under investigation at the time.

The Independent understands that the investigation into Sterling’s role at the EIC will assess whether the correct and appropriate information was given before his appointment.

Wootton Hall, the Northamptonshire Police headquarters (Instagram/@northamptonshirepolice)

In 2002, sources told the newspaper that a 24-year-old Sterling had walked up to a female colleague in her mid-thirties from behind after she took off her stabproof vest, and placed two hands on her breasts.

A male colleague reported the matter to superiors later that day, with Mr Sterling suspended on full pay. But in March 2003, and after having dropped the possibility of criminal proceedings, he was instead fined two weeks’ pay, a move described as a “wholly exceptional outcome, appropriate to the circumstances”.

After his return to work Sterling was moved to a different police stations, going on to be promoted to detective sergeant and receiving two commendations.

In 2006, another incident allegedly took place in a social setting following a police shift, but Mr Sterling has denied it ever occurred.

He was investigated again as the Northamptonshire Police’s anti-corruption unit began probing the previous investigation that allowed him to stay in the force half a decade earlier, the outlet reported.

Sterling left the police before becoming a civil servant under the Cabinet Office in December 2009.

He has since served in multiple Cabinet Office, Home Office and Foreign Office roles, was seconded to the National Police Chiefs’ Council, and received an OBE in 2023 for his role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

A representative of Sterling told The Times: “Stuart states that a full disciplinary process was held regarding the complaint in 2002, he complied with this fully. It resulted in a sanction.

“He denies that the alleged incident in 2008 ever took place. He was never subject to any criminal investigation, but the allegation was examined by professional standards.

“He was not required to resign from the force. He left voluntarily. He is not aware of any anti-corruption investigation ever taking place.”

A Northamptonshire police spokesman told The Independent: “We have a brief digital record confirming a misconduct process in 2002” but that much of the added information would have been “paper-based”.

The Independent has contacted the EIC for further comment.