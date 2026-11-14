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Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado has lost her congressional seat to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher in a major midterm election upset in a district won by President Donald Trump in 2024.

Boebert posted a social media farewell video declaring that "God's got this", prompting widespread online ridicule over her Christian messaging and past public controversies.

Online commentators mocked her post by referencing her 2023 removal from a Denver theatre performance, an incident heavily featured in Democratic campaign ads.

Laubacher, a retired US Navy rear admiral who ran as a moderate focused on constituent service, vastly outspent Boebert during the election cycle.

Boebert attributed her defeat to heavy campaign spending by her opponents and stated she does not intend to run for office again in 2028.

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MAGA’s Lauren Boebert roasted over midterms concession video: ‘God’s got this’