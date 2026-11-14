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National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Saturday 14 November
By Independent Reporters,3 days ago
- Wednesday’s Lotto Round 1 winning numbers were 3, 32, 43, 48, 51, 54 and the Bonus Ball is 26.
- The Lotto Round 2 winning numbers were 2, 15, 38, 41, 53, 59 and the Bonus Ball is 25.
- Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 4, 11, 13, 28, 37. The Thunderball is 4.
- The new Lotto draw format provides players with two chances to win, as each line is entered into a game played over two rounds.
- An estimated jackpot of £2 million was available in tonight’s Lotto draw.