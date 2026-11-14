The M62 was closed eastbound between junction 26, near Cleckheaton, and junction 27, near Birstall on Saturday Google Street View

Part of a motorway in West Yorkshire was shut after a suspected stolen car crashed during a police pursuit.

National Highways said the M62 was closed eastbound between junction 26, near Cleckheaton, and junction 27, near Birstall, on Saturday “due to a multi-vehicle collision”.

The incident came after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers had responded to reports of the theft of a vehicle on Wilson Avenue, Swinton, at about 10.30am.

The crash involved a suspected stolen vehicle and police tactical unit cars, the force said.

The car was spotted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) on the M60 and chased onto the M62, where it crashed with GMP’s tactical aid unit vehicles.

A member of the public was taken to hospital with non-life-changing injuries.

A GMP spokesman said: “The driver failed to stop for officers, prompting a pursuit which continued onto the M62, with assistance from West Yorkshire Police.

“Between junctions 26 and 27 of the M62, the vehicle collided with GMP tactical aid unit vehicles, causing damage to the police vehicles.”

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and being questioned in custody, the force said.

Traffic had to be diverted via local roads.

Players headed towards the FC Farsley and Berry Brow football match were among those who got caught up in the delays.

FC Farsley posted on X: “Not quite the matchday start we had planned!

“A number of Berry Brow’s players and their manager appear to have taken an unexpected detour and are currently stuck in standstill traffic on the M62!”

National Highways said the M62 reopened in both directions between junction 26 and junction 27 just after 3.30pm.