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Newly resurfaced images show former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang in an embrace with Alice Huang, a former data center executive suspected of being a Chinese spy, as Silicon Valley leaders predict the ousted tech billionaire is poised for a comeback.

The images, taken by Reuters news agency after Jensen Huang delivered a keynote speech at a conference in Taipei, Taiwan, in June 2024, show the pair embracing, with the tech mogul’s hand on her waist. The pair reportedly began associating in December 2023.

Despite his abrupt exit from the chipmaker this week, multiple tech executives and investors expect the 63-year-old entrepreneur to return to a prominent leadership role in the industry.

“It is inevitable, with all of the value that he’s created and his role commonly accepted as the godfather of AI, that he will have a second act,” an anonymous executive at a prominent California startup told Politico. “And that any number of hyperscalers and startups are tripping over themselves to reach out to him and bring him on, regardless of any transgressions."

Tech insiders told Politico they anticipated Jensen Huang returning to a significant leadership position, while others said they would not be surprised if he did. Several suggested it would be easier for Jensen Huang — whose net worth is estimated at $145 billion — to launch a new venture rather than join an established public company.

Jensen Huang was pictured with his hand on Alice Huang’s waist in 2024 at a conference. Alice Huang, a former data center executive, is accused of being a Chinese intelligence asset after the billionaire admitted the affair (Reuters)

“That kind of influence doesn’t just disappear overnight,” Joseph Hoefer, chief AI officer at the lobbying firm Monument Advocacy, told Politico. “I wouldn’t confuse losing his position with losing his ability to shape what comes down the road.”

Tech figures including Anduril founder Palmer Luckey and Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas have publicly defended Huang, while SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has floated the possibility of hiring him.

However, Scott Gerber, a partner at the tech strategy consultancy Vrge, told Politico that the espionage allegations “would make it much harder for any public company to bring him on board in a leadership role.”

The national security narrative surrounding Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed of no relation, has faced pushback from some lawmakers and investors.

The newly resurfaced images comes as Silicon Valley leaders anticipate a second act for the ousted tech billionaire (Reuters)

Representative Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat expected to become the incoming chair of the House Intelligence Committee, told Politico that based on briefings from U.S. intelligence officials, he was unsure whether she was knowingly providing information to China.

David Sacks, a venture capitalist and former AI advisor to President Donald Trump, also questioned the allegations on X, writing that “the spy narrative is collapsing already.”

Jensen Huang stepped down Thursday after Nvidia's board launched an internal investigation into his personal relationships, naming Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. The controversy has erased $550 billion from Nvidia's market valuation.

Earlier in the week, Jensen Huang, who has been married to Lori Huang for more than 40 years, sent an email to staff acknowledging an affair with Alice Huang, apologizing to his family and pledging to cooperate with the company's investigation.

Huang stepped down on Thursday after Nvidia's board launched an internal investigation into his personal relationships. The controversy has erased $550 billion from Nvidia's market valuation (Reuters)

The admission followed a Financial Times report stating that U.S. intelligence officials believed he was involved with a suspected Chinese spy.

Additional reports quickly followed. On Wednesday, The New York Times reported on a second relationship involving Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, citing video footage of the two being affectionate. Hours after his resignation, reports surfaced of a third alleged relationship with another, unidentified Nvidia employee.

In the final hours before his departure, Jensen Huang appeared emotionally drained and repeatedly used phrases such as “whatever” and “I don't care,” insiders told Bloomberg. According to the outlet, Jensen Huang stated he was unconcerned about his own fate and was primarily focused on his wife and avoiding “ruining the lives” of the women linked to him.

He has agreed to testify at an upcoming House hearing regarding the scandal.

“His standing in industry might be recoverable over time,” Philip Reiner, CEO of the Institute for Security and Technology and a former senior director at the National Security Council, told Politico. “Rebuilding credibility in Washington on China policy is extremely challenging.”