The reconstructed face of a woman found dead in Stanley Park Merseyside Police

The face of a woman whose body was found in a bin bag has been reconstructed by police as investigators appeal for the public to help identify her.

The woman’s body was found in a bin bag in bushes in a walled garden by a member of the public on Friday 28 August. Later enquiries found that the bag in Stanley Park was first sighted six weeks earlier on 13 July.

Police have now worked with Face Lab at Liverpool St John Moore’s University to recreate the woman’s face, after several public appeals to identify her proved fruitless.

“It is vital that we identify this woman and get the answers as to who was responsible for her murder,” said detective superintendent Rachel Wilson.

The reconstructed face of a woman found dead in Stanley Park (Merseyside Police)

The woman has been described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, and of slight build. She was found wearing a pink Nike t-shirt.

She had no teeth and suffered from osteoporosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and arthritis in her hands, Face Lab investigations found.

The woman, believed to be between 60 and 80 years old, was malnourished, although police do not know whether that was due to age or neglect.

“This work takes some time to complete but we believe that we have a representative image of the woman. Now we need to know who she is,” Det Supt Wilson added.

“Do you recognise her or think you have seen her prior to 13 July? Do you have any information which could assist our enquiries? Please come forward and speak to us or if you don’t want to speak to the police then contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

The woman was believed to be between 60 and 80 years old (Merseyside Police)

Professor Caroline Wilkinson is director of Face Lab, a research group that carries our forensic and archaeological research including craniofacial analysis and facial depiction, the force said.

She said: “Face Lab is a centre of excellence relating to craniofacial identification and digital heritage. The Face Lab team have created a facial depiction to inspire recognition and assist the police in the identification of this woman and the forensic investigation into her death.

“The depiction was produced using our 3D computerised facial reconstruction system following anatomical and anthropometrical standards and the final image was created using photo-editing,” she added.

Police have also been following other lines of enquiry including witnesses, CCTV and forensic work, they said in a press release.

“We hope that the image of the woman combined with the physical description, clothing and ailments will jog someone’s memory. If you have information please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency,” Det Supt Wilson added.