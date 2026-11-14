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Strictly Come Dancing was paused minutes in as presenter Johannes Radebe announced a change in tonight’s episode (14 November) live on air.

Professional dancer Kai Widdrington had to miss Saturday’s live show due to illness, resulting in fellow professional Aljaz Skorjanec stepping in to perform an Argentine tango with Australian singer Delta Goodrem.

The sudden lineup change was confirmed by presenter Ellie Taylor during Friday evening's broadcast of the spin-off show It Takes Two, where she sent best wishes to Widdrington.

As a reminder, Johannes said: “As you may have noticed, Delta is with Aljaz tonight. Unfortunately, due to illness, Kai is unable to perform.

“Kai, get well soon please. And Aljaz, thank you for stepping in.”