England will expect a backlash from a wounded New Zealand Getty

Eddie Jones has warned his former side England to expect a “violent” response from New Zealand after the All Blacks suffered a shock defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

Dave Rennie’s tourists were stunned at the Principality Stadium as Wales conquered New Zealand for the first time since 1953 in one of the great Test upsets.

The All Blacks now head west to take on England in Twickenham next Saturday in a pivotal Nations Championship clash as the hosts bid to build on two strong performances to open their autumn.

England swept aside Jones’ Japan in a one-sided rout to back up their win over Australia and build confidence as they seek back-to-back wins over the All Blacks – though Jones believes they can expect a furious backlash.

“They're violent [after losing]," said the Japan head coach. "Very violent, very physical. They'll be massively disappointed with their performance today.

“I'm massively pleased for Wales. They gave us a lot of optimism going into this game because [last weekend] we were head to head with Wales and were not far away. We thought we had a really good chance to create something today. But, it was great for Wales, and New Zealand next week will be back to their old selves: hard, tough and physical around the breakdown."

England’s success against New Zealand last November was their first since 2012. Steve Borthwick’s side could yet play the All Blacks on consecutive Saturdays, depending on how the Nations Championship pool tables finish.

France appear likely to top the northern hemisphere group after beating South Africa, with England potentially vying with Ireland for second spot. The Springboks and All Blacks are assured of top-two finishes.

“It will be a huge step up,” England captain Maro Itoje said. “New Zealand are a world class team. We've had some great battles with them over the years. They're right up there in the toughest teams to play. So it's going to be a huge step up, but I think it's a step up this team is ready for.

“Every time we play New Zealand it's a fiercely contested game. Next week I am very confident it will be no different. Obviously they're going to want a response and we want to show where this team is going.”