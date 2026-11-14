Erling Haaland extended his Nations League scoring record AP

Wales suffered a 3-1 defeat to Norway in Oslo to dent their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League.

Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup struck in the space of nine second-half minutes as Norway turned the screw.

Substitute David Brooks halved the deficit 11 minutes from time as Wales finished strongly.

Erling Haaland extended his Nations League scoring record with a 23rd goal (AP)

However, Connor Roberts brought down Schjelderup and Erling Haaland converted from the penalty spot, extending his Nations League goals record to 23, as Norway avenged their October defeat in Cardiff.

It means Wales will definitely finish bottom of Group A4, irrespective of Tuesday’s result at home to Portugal.

Although they could finish on six points with Denmark and Norway, they have a worse head-to-head record against both nations – and could now face a play-off in March to avoid relegation to Group B.

Both camps were aware of the extra incentive for victory as finishing third or higher in the group would guarantee top seeding in Euro 2028 qualifying, therefore avoiding the continent’s heavyweights.

Wales endured a frustrating defeat (AP)

Wales made four changes from the side beaten by Denmark last month, with recalls for Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Liam Cullen and Harry Wilson. Rodon returned after playing just two minutes for Leeds since suffering a hamstring injury at the end of August.

With the thermometer dipping below zero, Wales fashioned a real chance inside two minutes, but Wilson failed to properly connect with Brennan Johnson’s centre.

Ben Davies cleared superbly with Haaland lurking at the far post, and Torbjorn Heggem volleyed over a presentable chance from the resulting corner.

Ethan Ampadu was booked for tripping David Moller Wolfe, ruling the Leeds midfielder out of the Portugal game, but Wales were settling well.

A lightning counter-attack saw Lewis Koumas and Wilson free Daniel James through the middle, but the winger opted for delicacy rather than power and the ball drifted wide.

David Brooks scored Wales’ goal (PA)

The stretching James was off target again as the visitors stifled Norway, despite the promptings of Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard who was operating in a quarterback role.

Haaland has been an isolated figure and Wales went close two minutes before half-time. Ampadu and Wilson were both involved as James fired low and hard to bring the first save of the contest from Egil Selvik.

Visiting boss Craig Bellamy had warned of Norway’s set-piece threat and Nusa’s goal came from that source, although it was avoidable from the Dragons’ perspective.

Rodon headed away Julian Ryerson’s 59th-minute corner as goalkeeper Darlow appeared ready to collect, and Nusa beat James on the edge of the area to find the bottom corner of the net with a fine strike.

Antonio Nusa opened the scoring for Norway (AP)

Substitute Schjelderup doubled the lead from close range after being set up by Haaland, the goal surviving a VAR check for offside.

Ampadu was denied by a brilliant save from distance, but Wales were back in it when Brooks played a clever one-two with Wilson and lifted the ball over Selvik.

Norway wrapped matters up two minutes from time as Haaland kept his nerve from 12 yards to make it 66 goals in 60 international appearances.