Wales head coach Steve Tandy (right) hailed his ‘phenomenal’ players (David Davies/PA)

Wales head coach Steve Tandy hailed his “phenomenal” players after they delivered a stunning performance to sink Nations Championship opponents New Zealand 35-28 in Cardiff.

It was the first time since 1953 that Wales could celebrate beating the All Blacks, ending a run of 34 successive defeats in one of world rugby’s historically most one-sided fixtures.

On three separate occasions Wales led by 14 points, and for the first time they scored five tries against New Zealand, but ultimately it was heroic defensive work that denied the visitors.

“I feel pride for the players, and to see what it means to the supporters,” Tandy said. “We have been wanting some positivity, and I think the players delivered that today.

“We knew it was going to be brutal on both sides of the ball, and I thought the intent from minute one was exceptional.

“You always have belief. They are a special group of people, and there will be lots of bumps along the road, but the boys can be super-proud today.

“The players were phenomenal. New Zealand threw everything at us, and it is just an amazing feeling. We have got to savour moments like this.

“This is a real good statement win for us, and we have got to enjoy it, but we have got to keep going and building performances. We have got a massive game against Australia next week.”

First-half tries from Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake and Archie Griffin – all converted by Sam Costelow – put Wales in charge, although New Zealand clawed it back to 21-21 as Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi and Fehi Fineanganofo all touched down, with Richie Mo’unga booting three conversions.

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie made eight changes from the side that swept past Scotland in their previous Nations Championship game, and such an approach ultimately backfired, with Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit adding further Wales scores that Costelow converted.

Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit celebrates with fans (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

New Zealand mustered a fourth touchdown from flanker Peter Lakai, yet try as they might, there was no further way over the Wales line as tackle after tackle kept them out.

Wales captain Dewi Lake added: “To put on the field what we did today, to make history, is tough to put into words, but it is nothing this group doesn’t deserve for the work they have put in.

“Sometimes we sit in front of the media and say we can beat them, and it is probably a passing comment for some people at home, but it’s not for us. You wouldn’t believe the work that goes on for this group to go out and succeed.

“The boys dug in hard, a lot of defensive sets, three or four hold-ups over the line. I think I stopped watching with one minute, 20 seconds left and just waited for the whistle! It is an amazing feeling.”

Three Wales players – Dafydd Jenkins, Jac Morgan and James Botham – each made more than 30 tackles, and New Zealand skipper Beauden Barrett conceded how tough it had been to break Wales down in the second half.

“It is a tough one to take, particularly when we were building a lot of pressure but couldn’t convert into points,” Barrett said.

“It felt like a brick wall at times, so you have to give Wales credit. We were a little bit indecisive, we had three hold-ups over the line, and we have got be better at converting those opportunities.”

New Zealand head coach Dave Rennie was left hugely disappointed (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie, meanwhile, said: “We are massively disappointed. We started both halves poorly and conceded 14 points quickly. We had plenty of territory, and we need to be a lot better than that.

“Credit to Wales. They were really clinical when they got their chances, and they defended for massive amounts and were the better side.

“We got a bit one-dimensional, and that’s decision-making under pressure. They ran hard on to the ball, and we struggled to slow it down.”