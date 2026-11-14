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Rugby
England thrash Japan 78-15 as Will Joseph scores record-equalling five tries
By Harry Latham-Coyle,2 days ago
- Will Joseph scored five tries on his full debut to equal the national record as England secured a record 78-15 victory over Eddie Jones’ Japan at Twickenham.
- The 13-try thrashing follows England's win against Australia and provides momentum ahead of their upcoming autumn test against New Zealand.
- Head coach Steve Borthwick made 10 changes to his side for the match, using the fixture as a World Cup squad audition for several fringe players.
- Japan struggled defensively throughout, conceding early and suffering a yellow card for Harry Hockings, though Warner Dearns and Opeti Helu scored consolation tries.
- Freddie Steward, Ellis Genge, Ben Earl, Cadan Murley, George Martin, Ben Curry, Marcus Smith, and Greg Fisilau also crossed the line in England's dominant performance.
IN FULL
England v Japan LIVE: Rampant England thrash hopeless visitors in Nations Championship rout