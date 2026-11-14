Vera Holland vanished in 1996 Thames Valley Police/Press Association

Police have issued an appeal for information on the 30th anniversary of the murder of a woman whose body was found in a field after she disappeared while out buying a takeaway.

Vera Holland, 47, was last seen on the evening of November 14 1996, when she left her home in Shinfield, Wokingham, to get her family dinner from a nearby KFC, which remains at the same location today.

Her body was discovered by firefighters who were called to reports of a blaze near a fly-tip some 36 hours later.

The mother-of-three was found partially clothed and lying face down amongst burning rubbish, with a post-mortem examination establishing the victim had died as a result of strangulation.

Three decades later, Thames Valley Police have issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

A photo issued by Thames Valley Police of a mock up of the clothes Vera Holland was believed to have been wearing the night she was murdered. (Thames Valley Police/Press Association)

Investigators are asking people to “think back to November 1996 and consider whether seemingly ordinary memories might now have significance”.

The force said the month of the murder was when the Spice Girls released their debut album and Bill Clinton won the US Presidential Election.

It added that on the weekend Ms Holland’s body was discovered, the UK Snooker Championship was taking place, so locals might recall the tournament being on the television.

Principal Investigator Beirne said: “We know memories can be triggered by events and by moments in our lives that define a particular time.

“Think back to where you were in November 1996. What was happening in your life? Which pubs, places or local venues did you use to visit? Who were you spending time with? Did you hear conversations, witness unusual behaviour or see something?”

It is not believed Ms Holland – who was wearing a pink coat, black jumper and black shoes – ever reached KFC, as she was not captured on CCTV.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the victim, or someone matching her description, in the local area on the evening she went missing, remembers seeing anything or anyone near the fly-tip known as Two Bridges, or has information about a fire reported at the same location on the Friday evening.

They are also asking for people to come forward if they have “heard someone talk about Vera’s murder, either at the time or in the years since”.

Ms Holland’s daughter, Dawn Bennett, made the appeal on behalf of the family on the 30th anniversary of her mother’s murder.

She said: “It is devastatingly hard to believe that 30 years have passed since our mum was murdered, yet her killer remains free.”

Ms Bennett said that “someone out there knows exactly what happened to our mum”, adding: “I implore you to come forward and contact the police with any piece of information, no matter how small.

“Thirty years is an agonisingly long time to wait for justice, especially while the person responsible has been allowed to carry on living their life freely.

“And we feel the loss and heartbreak of losing her every day. So please, any information you have, please come forward so they can be brought to justice and our mum can finally be at peace.”

Head of the Major Crime Review Team, Peter Beirne said: “Thirty years is a long time, but we are determined to find justice for Vera and her loved ones.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police by emailing majorcrimereviewteam@thamesvalley.police.uk or calling 101, quoting investigation reference 0529 (6/11).