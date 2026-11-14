Will Joseph celebrates scoring his fifth try of the game (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire

Will Joseph ran riot on his full debut as England warmed up for New Zealand’s visit to Allianz Stadium by storming to a record 78-15 victory over Eddie Jones’ Japan.

A week after after routing Australia in style, England clicked again despite making 10 personnel changes in a 13-try demolition that saw man of the match Joseph cross five times, equalling the national record.

Steve Borthwick had billed the clash as a World Cup squad audition for his fringe stars and it was the explosive Gloucester wing who stole the show on his second cap, four years after winning his first.

It puts him in pole position to replace the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso against the All Blacks next Saturday when England will potentially be playing for a place in the Nations Championship final as their autumn rebuild continues.

Max Ojomoh, another World Cup hopeful, also impressed as a disappointing Japan were punished mercilessly for failing to show up in defence and live up to any of the promises made by Jones, their former England boss.