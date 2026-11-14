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Business
Bank of England’s chief economist issues stark warning
By Harriette Boucher,2 days ago
- The Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill has warned that interest rates will likely need to be raised again next month to combat rising inflation.
- Mr Pill indicated he would support another quarter-point hike in December following last week's significant step to raise rates to 4 per cent.
- Market expectations suggesting the central bank rate could reach nearly 5 per cent next year were described by Mr Pill as not outrageous.
- Inflation currently stands at 3.5 per cent and is projected to reach 5 per cent next spring, driven by rising energy costs and geopolitical conflict.
- The National Institute of Economic and Social Research warned that rates must reach 5 per cent to prevent inflation remaining above target until late 2030.
IN FULL
Further interest rate rises needed to tackle inflation, Bank of England’s chief economist says
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