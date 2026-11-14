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Russell Brand’s former pub is set to be given new life under different ownership after the convicted rapist left it abandoned for more than five years.

The 600-year-old Crown Inn, in Pishill, Oxfordshire, was sold to new owners in April for £975,000, and is now due to reopen next month.

Brand had unsuccessfully attempted to convert the property into a recording studio and community space, but was refused permission by the council following backlash from villagers.

John Bloomer, who bought the pub but didn’t deal with Brand throughout the sale, told The Independent that their plans had received “huge support from the community”.

He said: “We're very excited to be opening it, and looking forward to welcoming everyone when it does reopen properly.”

Mr Bloomer didn’t think the pub’s ties to Brand would scare off any customers.

Russell Brand bought the pub in December 2021 (REUTERS)

The pub’s barn had been open as a pop-up over summer, which Mr Bloomer said had gone “very well” and drawn “great support from the locals.”

He added: “We've had some nice reviews on Google, which is great, and then we're hoping to open the main pub in December.”

The pub will offer a Thai and English fusion menu, luxury accommodation, and a wild spa with outdoor saunas and ice baths when it opens on 5 December.

Brand was jailed for 10-and-a-half years on Monday for raping a fan and sexually assaulting three other women between 2004 and 2009.

He is serving his sentence in HMP Wandsworth, as he faces a series of fresh sexual assault and rape allegations, including one made by a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

The Crown Inn has been closed since Brand purchased it for around £850,000 in December 2021.

Brand erected a brown fabric-coated structure at the pub following rape allegations (REUTERS)

In September 2023, Brand was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse, following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

The next day, he put up a security fence outside of the pub, which he was later forced to take down as he hadn’t sought planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council.

Then, in 2024, the ex-comedian submitted a proposal to the council to transform the pub into a recording studio and community space.

More than 50 villagers had urged the council to reject the plan and several staged a peaceful protest before Brand’s request was denied.

Mr Bloomer’s reinvented pub is described as a “destination for those who seek the authentic, the restorative, and the unforgettable.

“Nestled in the rolling South Oxfordshire hills, our heritage hamlet will offer an experience that flows naturally between dining, celebration, rest, and renewal.”