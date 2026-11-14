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Being gay might give players an edge on the BBC reality game show, according to Celebrity Traitors winner Sebastian Croft.

The 24-year-old actor, known for his role in Heartstopper, explained to The Times that "there’s an element of not being sure whether you’re gonna be accepted as a queer person entering any room, lots of [gay] people become good at having coping mechanisms for getting to know people, or feeling like they’re not a threat".

Croft triumphed alongside comedian Romesh Ranganathan in a dramatic climax to the popular series. His win follows previous gay champions on the show, such as comedian Alan Carr from the debut celebrity spin-off, alongside civilian series winners Stephen Libby and Leanne Quigley.

Fronted by Claudia Winkleman, the hit game involves 21 famous faces attempting to uncover hidden traitors who "kill off" players in the middle of the night.

Speaking about his own experience coming out, Croft said that “on the whole, everyone was supportive” when it came to sharing his sexuality with his family.

Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft have won The Celebrity Traitors (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA) (BBC/Studio Lambert)

However, he added: “I’ve been emotionally and physically threatened because of my sexuality, had people reject me as a person.

“And that’s the good end of the spectrum. Which is why I’ve ended up wanting to champion queer refugees.”

After winning the £83,000 prize pot for their chosen charities, Croft donated his £41,500 share to the charity Choose Love and Ranganathan to the Refugee Council.

Choose Love, a global humanitarian organisation and movement, formerly known as Help Refugees, supports refugees and displaced people around the world through emergency aid and long-term support.

However, the pair received criticisms online for their chosen charities, with the BBC confirming it received complaints.

Croft began his acting career while still at school, making his television debut as young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones.

Croft said he was then “ostracised and bullied” over his sexuality and acting, eventually leaving school aged 16.

After leaving Heartstopper in 2023 he turned his attention to music and on Friday released his debut EP – The Great Forever – and announced his first European tour.

On Sunday night he will also make his debut television performance on Strictly Come Dancing, where he will sing his recent single Everything Always Now.