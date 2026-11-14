Wales players celebrate with The Raeburn Shield after the final whistle (David Davies/PA) PA Wire

Leading politicians and celebrities were among the famous faces toasting Wales’ historic win over New Zealand.

Wales ended 73 years of hurt by shredding world rugby’s form book and winning an epic Nations Championship encounter 35-28 at the Principality Stadium.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the First Minister of Wales, said: “Congratulations Welsh rugby on the historic victory against New Zealand! A moment for Welsh rugby!

“After 73 years, this is a moment that will live long in Welsh sporting history.

“An incredible feat that shows the passion and pride that make Wales so special.”

Stephen Kinnock, Secretary of State for Wales, said he managed to watch the final 20 minutes of the game as he had been speaking at the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno.

“After 73 years we’ve finally beaten the All Blacks! Can barely believe what I’ve just witnessed,” he said.

“Incredible!”

Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones posted a video on Instagram of her reaction to Wales’ historic win.

“Oh my God, Wales has just beaten the All Blacks,” the Welsh writer and actress said.

“I’ll say it again, Wales has just beaten the All Blacks. It is incredible, I am so over the moon.

“This is the best, best, best, best news. Oh my God, Wales, Welsh rugby, you are gorgeous and I love you and I am so, so proud.”

Laura Anne Jones, MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen and the deputy leader of Reform UK Wales, added: “History made!

“For the first time since 1953, Wales have beaten the All Blacks!

“What a performance. Passion, determination and Welsh pride in every tackle. Huge congratulations to the players and coaching team on a victory we will remember for generations.

“Enjoy every moment of this one, Wales. You’ve made the whole nation proud!”

The All Blacks had reeled off 34 successive victories at Wales’ expense since being beaten by them in 1953, but Steve Tandy’s team gloriously achieved mission improbable after a Cardiff classic.

A crowd of 55,152 could scarcely believe what had unfolded, and there were incredible scenes of wild celebration with players in tears as Wales began taking in arguably the most famous win of their 145-year Test match history.