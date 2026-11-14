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Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has been elected as Alaska's next governor, defeating three Republican candidates to end more than two decades without a Democrat in the role.

The 37-year-old former state lawmaker secured victory over Bernadette Wilson, Dave Bronson and Treg Taylor as part of a broader national midterms wave.

Kreiss-Tomkins ran a cross-party campaign, securing endorsements from Republican US Senator Lisa Murkowski alongside three former state governors.

Candidate Bernadette Wilson was defeated despite receiving the endorsement of Donald Trump, who had criticised rival Republicans for staying in the contest.

Key policy pledges from Kreiss-Tomkins included fully funding public schools, restoring the state ferry system, and placing a moratorium on new data centres.

IN FULL

Alaska elects its first Democrat governor in nearly 30 years in major blow to Trump