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Politics
Alaska elects Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins as governor - the first Democrat in two decades
By Becky Bohrer,2 days ago
- Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has been elected as Alaska's next governor, defeating three Republican candidates to end more than two decades without a Democrat in the role.
- The 37-year-old former state lawmaker secured victory over Bernadette Wilson, Dave Bronson and Treg Taylor as part of a broader national midterms wave.
- Kreiss-Tomkins ran a cross-party campaign, securing endorsements from Republican US Senator Lisa Murkowski alongside three former state governors.
- Candidate Bernadette Wilson was defeated despite receiving the endorsement of Donald Trump, who had criticised rival Republicans for staying in the contest.
- Key policy pledges from Kreiss-Tomkins included fully funding public schools, restoring the state ferry system, and placing a moratorium on new data centres.
IN FULL
Alaska elects its first Democrat governor in nearly 30 years in major blow to Trump
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