Your browser does not support the video tag.

Hundreds of children under 18 in England, including some under 12, have been prescribed GLP-1 weight-loss medications such as Wegovy and Mounjaro.

NHS data obtained via Freedom of Information requests revealed 419 prescriptions were issued to under-18s in 2025/26, alongside 341 issued between April and July 2026 alone.

Professor Martin Whyte of the University of Surrey warned that children starting GLP-1s require long-term lifestyle support and specialist monitoring for growth, mental health, and side effects.

The surge in prescriptions coincides with rising childhood obesity rates in England, with Reception year obesity reaching non-pandemic record highs of 10.7 per cent.

The National Child Measurement Programme data highlighted a stark health divide, showing obesity rates in deprived areas are more than double those in affluent regions.

IN FULL

Hundreds of children ‘prescribed weight-loss jabs’, data shows